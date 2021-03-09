March is Disability Awareness Month, and The Kokomo Post is helping increase support for Bona Vista as well as the people with disabilities in this community.

In January, The Kokomo Post began a charitable initiative to promote local nonprofit agencies. The 2021 CommuniTee Giveback Program creates a new piece of original apparel each month, and 100 percent of the profits from the sale of the merchandise benefit the nonprofit of the month. Bona Vista has been named the featured nonprofit for March, which is fitting as it is Disability Awareness Month.

Drew Larison, founder of The Kokomo Post, said the local infotainment platform has been quietly dreaming of a way to support the nonprofit community, especially in the wake of 2020.

“We exist to make positivity louder in Kokomo,” said Larison. “We can’t think of a better way to do that than to give back to a group of organizations that have supported our community in huge ways for years. It’s our small way of saying thank you to great organizations that are making Howard County better, just like Bona Vista.”

The design for this month’s CommuniTee Giveback Program merchandise is a nod to the rich history and legacy of Bona Vista in our community — in perfect timing for March Madness and the upcoming Disability Awareness Basketball Game. The eye-catching blue shirts are marked with the Bona Vista logo and a perfectly-distressed picture of a basketball, as well as Bona Vista’s driving forces: encouragement, independence, and inclusion. Each piece is available at www.thekokomopost.com/shop.

The Disability Awareness Basketball Game on March 24 will feature the Bona Vista All-Stars hitting the paint with the Kokomo Celebrity team, comprised of local community leaders. Jonathan Rogers from WWKI will be joining the likes of Drew Larison from the Kokomo Post and Jack Hingst from Mid-America Beverage. Supporters can donate to their favorite celebrity’s fundraiser at bvbasketball.givesmart.com. Teams will be wearing the new shirts at the game, adding to the excitement of the event. Since this year’s event will be streamed virtually, you can buy the shirts, watch from home, and make it feel like you're there.

This program is an innovative way to shop local, support Bona Vista with your purchase and publicize services for adults and children with disabilities.

“We would love for all of our supporters in the Kokomo community to take advantage of this opportunity during the month of March,” said Brittnee Smith, Bona Vista senior vice president. “The Kokomo Post has presented us with a unique way to fund raise but also to increase Bona Vista’s visibility.”

The CommuniTee Giveback Program features merchandise that is hand-screened and locally created at Expressions Design Co. As an additional partnership, Community First Bank of Indiana has come alongside these nonprofits with a matching fund that will match the money raised through apparel sales and additional donations, up to $500.

Please help make a difference for Bona Vista Programs this month by purchasing a shirt. Then join us for the Disability Awareness Basketball Game on March 24 at 5:30 p.m. virtually streamed on our Facebook page @bonavistaprogramsinc and on the event website at bvbasketball.givesmart.com.