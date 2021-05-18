Puppy Waiting List launches

The Kokomo Humane Society is making it easier for people looking to adopt puppies to do just that.

Recently, the shelter launched a Puppy Waiting List to ensure that those who are serious about taking on a puppy don’t miss an opportunity. Instead of having to check the shelter’s website daily for puppies, those on the list will be notified first as puppies become available.

“We understand that a lot of people want to start out with a young dog to be able to train them from the beginning or to have them grow up with your kids, but it can be difficult to constantly watch our website,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society. “Now you can submit your adoption application to be on our Puppy Waiting List and be notified when we have new pups available before they are even posted.”

While the shelter doesn’t take breed request, those looking to adopt puppies can specify what size dog they’re hoping for.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Then, when puppies become available that match what a person is looking for, the shelter will contact that person, send photos, and see if they’re interested in that puppy. If it’s what they’re looking for, they can come in to meet it and adopt, and if it’s not what they’re looking for, they can remain on the list.

Wolfe said those who have used the list already have appreciated it.

A $50 fee will be added to the adoption fee for being on the list, making puppy adoptions $250.

Application requests can be sent to adoption@kokomohumane.org. Put “Puppy List” as the subject.