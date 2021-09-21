Pumpkins, hayrides and a corn maze

GREENTOWN - Fall is here and seasonal attractions are appearing around the county.

On Sept. 25, the Kendall Family Farm Adventures Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch will open its doors to the community.

Heading into its sixth season, the family endeavor is offering a 5-acre corn maze, a 4-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, pedal karts, and a new barn with a concession stand.

Brothers Russ and Lee Kendall have worked on the farm their entire lives and inherited the family business when their father, Verlin “Keith” Kendall, passed away.

Running the seasonal event “gives us more of an opportunity to be together as a family, while also offering people in the community a place to spend time with their families,” said Brittany Bright, Lee Kendall’s daughter.

This year’s corn maze theme is Noah’s Ark. Each winter the Kendall family brainstorms an idea and has it prepared during the summer. The process is surprisingly simple.

The family works with a third party to design and map out the maze, said Bright. This past summer, the designer came to the farm while the corn was about a foot tall and, using a GPS system, he easily mowed out the maze pattern. The process took about 90 minutes.

“He was zipping through the field,” Bright said.

From there the Kendall family just had to maintaining the paths.

Bright credited the inspiration behind the corn maze to her grandfather, a WWII veteran and Purple Heart honoree.

The family honors their patriarch and those like him in the community each year by offering a military discount.

Other events include a Corn Hole tournament on Oct. 2 and a Touch a Truck day Oct. 9, which will feature the Greentown fire department showcasing one of its trucks for children to explore. All activities are included with the admission price.

The farm will be following CDC guidelines in terms of COVID precautions. Masks are optional but the family will carry over their social distancing plans from 2020.

Bright also warns guests should check the weather and wear appropriate shoes.

“It is a field,” she said. “If it gets muddy, your shoes are going to get muddy.”

Bright says her favorite part of running the seasonal activities is watching other families return year after year and have fun.

She said the goal is to offer the community something that is both local and affordable. Doing so has brought the Kendall family together.

“I think the best part of that is knowing how much both my grandpa and grandma are thrilled to look down and see us work together to do this.”

The Kendall Family Farm is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., and starting Oct. 1 on Fridays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. It’s located at 9717 E. 600 North.

For more information visit https://www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com/.