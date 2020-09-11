Public invited to join class discussions via Zoom; limited seating available

Community members are invited to discuss current events through the lens of literature and film by joining an Indiana University Kokomo humanities class as a guest student.

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences is making space available in eight sessions via Zoom to join discussions of fiction, non-fiction, and film, and how they relate to current events including the COVID-19 pandemic, the more urgent push for racial justice, and the contentious presidential election.

Those who would like to join the discussion may contact the instructors for a link to be part of the class for a session. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited. (List of sessions below).

Dean Eric Bain-Selbo said any of the year’s events would have been huge news on its own.

“Now we’re living through all three at once,” he said. “It struck us that those of us in the humanities and social sciences are really well positioned to analyze and think through what’s going on right now, to see it more clearly now.”

Bain-Selbo, along with Andrew McFarland, associate professor of history; and Karla Stouse, senior lecturer in English and humanities, are the faculty members welcoming guest students.

McFarland’s sessions will be part of his Europe in the 20th Century class, with non-fiction writing by George Orwell.

“With a story in the past, it’s easier to start talking about these current issues, and work your way to ‘what are the implications of that?’ and thinking through what it means in terms of what’s going on now,” McFarland said. “You start thinking about them somewhere safer.”

Having some classes virtually this semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic gave the opportunity to invite people in to participate, Bain-Selbo said, and could be something HSS could continue.

“I hope this is the beginning of something we can continue beyond this series,” he said. “People are comfortable with the technology now, which makes this opportunity available.”

Sessions include:

“Shooting an Elephant,” with McFarland from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16. Author George Orwell tells a story from his experiences working as an imperial policeman in the British colony of India. He talks about the antipathy between the colonized and the colonizers and how the event forced him to play a role he hated. It relates directly to the racial issues and protests, and the roles into which they force protesters and police.

Contact McFarland at anmmcfar@iuk.edu for the Zoom link and a copy of the article.

The Plague, by Albert Camus, facilitated by Bain-Selbo from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, October 12, This is the first of eight sessions discussing the novel, which speaks directly to the difficult social and ethical problems faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Discussion of Part One will continue on October 14. Discussion of Part Two and Three is November 16 and 18, Part Four is November 20 and December 2, and concluding with Part Five December 7 and 9.

There are only five slots available for each day, so anyone interested must contact Bain-Selbo at ebainsel@iu.edu to get the Zoom link. Participants must purchase the book or obtain from a library on their own.