Psychologist: People may experience anxiety, 'languishing feeling' post-pandemic

As the pandemic slows, communities reopen further, and more venture out to resume their “normal” lives, a clinical psychologist said it may not be a positive experience for all — and that’s OK.

Dr. Carrie Cadwell, a clinical psychologist and CEO of Four County, said it’s important to discuss how people may be feeling as the world, in many senses, returns to what it was like pre-pandemic. Now, as May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, she’s putting a name to what some people may begin experiencing: reentry anxiety.

“Any time we’re talking about any kind of reentry into the world, I think that sometimes the hope is that people just kind of instantaneously adapt,” Cadwell said. “But we’re humans. We’re going to have people who can overnight bounce back to what was before. You’re going to have that, and then it’s just going to take time for others to feel comfortable again, with or without vaccines.”

According to a February study on the implications of COVID-19 for mental health and substance use by the Kaiser Family Foundation, four in 10 adults in the U.S. were reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression, which was up from 1 in 10 pre-pandemic. The rates were even higher for young adults ages 18 to 24, with 56 percent reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression.

That age group also was more likely to report substance use compared to adults (25 percent versus 13 percent) and suicidal thoughts (26 percent to 11 percent). The rates for substance abuse and suicide among young adults already were high prior to the pandemic and only has been exacerbated, Cadwell said.

“I think there needs to be a real focus on what’s happening to our young adults as we’re going forward. They’re trying to start a life, trying to get out into the world, and they’re doing it on the heels of having all of this happen, major life impacts, emotional impacts that they had never experienced before,” she said.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation report, the last year led to negative health impacts, such as difficulty sleeping (36 percent), eating (32 percent), increased alcohol consumption or substance use (12 percent), and worsening chronic conditions due to excessive worry and stress (12 percent). Due to these impacts, the report stated that a focus needs to be on mental health.

To Cadwell, a focus also should be on how people return to “normal,” as not everyone will be ready to get back out as quickly as others, and if they do, it may not feel the same.

“We want to really focus on identifying that while there’s a lot to be very excited about —we’re coming to a place where the pandemic is more controlled, that vaccination uptake is going up, and there’s the lessening of restrictions — that we don’t lose sight of the fact that … we’re really only on the cusp of moving through all of that.

“We want people to understand that what they’re experiencing as what I’ll just term myself as reentry anxiety that that’s normal. Folks need to hear that it’s normal if you’re experiencing reentry anxiety, not wanting to go to parties and get-togethers but having some sense of, ‘I don’t know what this means for me,’” she said.

For those experiencing mild anxiety, Cadwell said it's normal and likely will subside as they begin getting back into a post-pandemic routine. As with anything, she said the more someone does something, the less anxiety-inducing it becomes.

She also stressed that people shouldn’t compare how they’re feeling to how others are feeling. For instance, she said if someone has a friend who has no issues going to large gatherings and events right away that they shouldn’t feel like something is wrong with them for being more hesitant.

Further, Cadwell encouraged people not to push others to step outside of their comfort zone before they’re ready, as it may be more harmful than helpful.

In addition to anxiety, Cadwell said some people might be experiencing a “languishing feeling” where their “normal” activities don’t seem exciting to them.

“Some might feel this kind of a dull, languishing feeling. They’re not saying they’re depressed. They’re not burned out. They’re going through all the motions. They’re making all the steps, but they’re just not feeling the excitement that they’re anticipating in their head that they should be experiencing,” she said.

Putting a name to that feeling, Cadwell said, can help normalize it and let people know that what they’re experiencing is OK and normal. For those experiencing the "languishing feeling," Cadwell said it’s important they don’t stop doing the activities that used to bring them joy.

“Just because something doesn’t feel really exciting today with the activity you’re doing, it doesn’t mean to stop it,” she said. “The truth is that you don’t really know how important that is to keep up right now because of the way you’re feeling, that you could feel worse then because you’re stopping all of these various activities that may be a part of what was healing you or a part of that resilience that you were building.”

As far as how long these feelings may last, Cadwell said it depends on a number of factors. First, it depends on the person and how they’re able to work through it. And second, it depends on the supports mental health agencies are able to offer. Prior to the pandemic, there already were limited mental health resources, and now even more people may be seeking help.

“We really need to be getting workforce ready as fast as we can to make sure when somebody reaches out always we’re going to be able to meet that need,” she said. “So I think that impacts how long things like this take, particularly when it is that somebody really needs treatment now. If somebody is just experiencing normal kinds of reentry anxiety or just feeling some languishing feeling but don’t necessarily need treatment, I think that might be a shorter experience.”

When it comes to determining whether someone’s feelings are “normal” or if they may need clinical treatment, Cadwell said people should be aware of whether aspects of their life are being impacted moderately to severely, such as their job, their relationships, or their health.

According to the annual Stress in America survey put out by the American Psychological Association published in March, 49 percent of Americans stated they felt uneasy about adjusting to in-person interaction once the pandemic was to end. And it didn’t matter whether they had been vaccinated or not; both groups surveyed were just as likely to be concerned about reentry.

As a post-pandemic world nears, Cadwell encouraged everyone to be supportive of one another.

“As communities, neighbors, we really have to understand that everybody operates on a different pace for reentry,” she said.

