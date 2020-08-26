Project Access relocates to Inventrek

When Community Howard Regional Health announced it was closing its specialty hospital, Project Access, which was located in the building, had to seek a new location – and one spot stood out.

Project Access staff looked to Inventrek Technology Park to relocate not only because of the low overhead provided to small businesses, startups, and nonprofits, but also because the facility sits on the City-Line Trolley line, which would give clients easier access to services.

“We decided in Inventrek because it’s on the trolley line, whereas our old location wasn’t. So there were a lot of clients who would call us who weren’t able to come to us due to lack of transportation and things like that. So now we’re able to help even more people,” said Andrew Amersbach, community outreach coordinator.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the office continues to be closed to the public, and appointments are conducted via phone. Despite that, Amersbach said Project Access has continued to serve the community through the pandemic.

Project Access provides support, education, and access to healthcare to residents of Howard County. Services the nonprofit offers include doctor-donated care, dentist-donated care, medication assistance, diabetic counseling, community health assessments, health insurance education, vision assistance, hearing aid assistance, and a medication and supplies program.

The doctor-donated care program continues to be major asset to those seeking access to healthcare. The program is for uninsured adults with lower to moderate income, and the nonprofit works to partner those clients with area physicians for primary healthcare needs an connect them with specialty doctors through referrals.

For those who qualify, the client pays a co-pay of $20 per visit to a primary physician for $25 per visit to a specialty physician. The nonprofit also connects the uninsured to local dentists for a $25 copay.

In 2019, 107 Howard County residents received doctor- or dental-donated care valued at $397,000.

Project Access also works heavily with the diabetic population in Howard County by providing diabetic supplies, insulin, and offering diabetic counseling. The program is specially important, Amersbach said, as an estimated 13 percent of Howard County adults as of 2019 were diabetic.

Last year, 158 residents received diabetic assistance. Of those, 138 received supplies valued at $16,832.20, and 17 received insulin valued at $10,830.50. Three received counseling.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

People who are newly-diagnosed or struggling to come off of insulin, Amersbach said, often seek Project Access’ counseling services. Counselors walk those clients through what they need to do to manage their diabetes, as well as offer tips and support for living a healthy lifestyle.

The nonprofit also works with Herbst Pharmacy to help clients get their medication should they not be able to afford it.

“Our medication assistance program, which is a one-time assist, but somebody contacts us and says they don’t have insurance and need their medication. As long as they can provide us the documents and a valid prescription, if it’s something that we have we can get it for them,” Amersbach said.

Another valuable program that Amersbach said people often think is too good to be true is the nonprofit’s medical equipment and supplies program, which provides items such as wheelchairs, canes, walkers, bed liners, commodes, and more to those in need.

“It’s just a whole plethora of stuff, and all a client does is they’ll contact us and say, ‘Hey, I need this. My mom had surgery, and she needs a wheelchair. We can’t afford one.’ We just ask for their ID and proof of Howard County residency, and here you go,” he said. “I’ll have somebody call and say, ‘I had surgery. I don’t really have anything. I live by myself.’ We’ve hooked them up with a wheelchair, shower chair, just anything that can help ease not just the physical ailment but help give them some peace of mind. And it’s like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know about this.’ It just blows their mind, and they’re like, ‘This is free? Thank you so much.’”

Last year, 142 people received medication assistance valued at $82,263.42, of which $13,312.12 was medical supplies.

Project Access, Amersbach said, makes a significant difference on hundreds of people’s lives in the community annually.

“If Project Access wasn’t in the community, I don’t know what a lot of people would do for their medications or just treatment that they need. There are other places that can offer assistance but not to the extent that we can, and I feel that our work helps keep Howard County healthier,” he said. “Without us, I don’t really know what a lot of people would do.”

In 2019, more than 750 residents received access to healthcare via Project Access’ programs.

Project Access is located at 700 E. Firmin St. Suite 253. Currently the nonprofit is operating virtually and does not accept walk-ins. For more information, call 854-0544. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.