Each year, hundreds attend Family Service Association’s Prevent Child Abuse Conference, and they still will be able to this year – only virtually.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 10, FSA moved its annual conference online. Barb Hilton, director of Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, said she and her committee felt it was important to still offer the free educational event during the month of April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“I’m really excited about it. We have a great, great team that’s been working on it, and we’re still going to keep all of our original speakers,” said Hilton.

Before the pandemic, the day-long conference was set to take place at Northview Church. Now, attendees will be able to tune into the video conference from 9 to 11 a.m. on April 28, 29, and 30.

Tuesday, April 28

On the first day, Mayor Tyler Moore will give a proclamation, and keynote speaker Dr. Lori Desautels will follow with a presentation on trauma and brain development. Desautels is an assistant professor at Ball State University and formerly taught at Marian University where she founded the Educational Neuroscience Symposium.

In addition, Desautels was a behavioral consultant for Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis in the adolescent psychiatric unit where she learned that emotional and mental illness can be “so challenging for youth, but the brain can repair and heal, and resilience rests at the core of human nature and our well-being.”

Hilton said she’s looking forward to Desautels’ presentation.

“I think definitely right now that trauma and brain development is something that people who work with child development have been aware of more recently, but one thing that’s important for everyone to know is how trauma can affect young children when they are very, very young. So I think that will be a great one,” Hilton said.

Following Desautels will be Brook Shafer, NP, the director of the CHOICE program, a treatment program through Community Health Network for pregnant women with substance use disorders. The program offers detox and long-term assistance to help patients “become successful at recovery and parenting.”

Each year, an estimated 15 percent of infants are affected by prenatal substance abuse, according to the National Center of Substance Abuse and Child Welfare. During the conference, Shafer will talk about different medical options parents have and ways to treat families with substance abuse disorders with compassion.

Wednesday, April 29

On day two, Judge William Menges and Judge Lynn Murray will open to provide updates on substance abuse cases and child abuse cases in Howard County and information on what’s being done to help.

Dr. Adolph Brown will follow to address ways to reduce implicit bias. According to his biography, “Brown knows that understanding structural inequities is only the start; however, dismantling the foundations from which these structures are built leads to solutions.”

Next, Stacey Morgan, the Howard County director of Indiana Department of Child Services will present.

Day two also will feature a presentation on the winner of the Imagine Award, which is given to a person who has gone “above and beyond” to help children in Howard County.

Thursday, April 30

Day three will open with Commissioner Paul Wyman, followed by a second presentation by keynote speaker Desautels who will follow up on resiliency and brain trauma.

The final speaker will be Kevin Wanzer who will present on fighting compassion fatigue through laughter. According to his biography, he has been noted nationally as one of the most effective and entertaining speakers for inspiring and empowering audiences.

“He’s a little bit lighter and funnier. We thought that would be a good way to end it,” said Hilton. “We all need a little laughter right now.”

Student video awards also will be given out this day.

Each year the conference also features an auction, and the funds are used to provide child abuse prevention education and programs throughout the year. Hilton said a silent auction will be incorporated into the video conference, and virtual attendees will be able to bid online.

Registration details still are being finalized. Hilton encouraged people to visit “FSA Prevent Child Abuse” on Facebook for updates or email her at barbhilton@fsahc.org.

The conference is free due to sponsorships. This year’s sponsors are Indiana Department of Child Services, Center Township of Howard County, The Villages, and Northview Church.