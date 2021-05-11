Preserve Marriage Ministries presents Luau of Love

Preserve Marriage Ministries is bringing a piece of Hawaii to Kokomo as it presents its annual Luau of Love, a fund raiser for the nonprofit that offers retreats and programs to help strengthen marriages.

The event will feature a three-course dinner, live and silent auctions, dancing, and more. Keynoting this year’s event is Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and First Lady Ann Moore. According to Greg Davis, the director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, the event helps offset costs and sponsor couples who cannot afford to attend events.

Since the nonprofit’s inception, it has helped hundreds of couples strengthen and revive their marriages through retreats, seminars, and more. One of the ways it does that, Davis said, is by helping couples realize that love is not a feeling; it’s a commitment.

“That’s something every couple has to learn, that love is a commitment, not a feeling. My wife and I even learned that as well because we as couples think that if we don’t have the butterflies in our stomach all the time that something’s wrong in the relationship,” he said. “Then couples can quickly think, ‘Oh, I’ve got the wrong person,’ or, ‘I’m not in love anymore.’ What couples have to learn is that love is not a feeling. It’s a commitment because this marriage thing is difficult.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, marriage has become even more difficult for some due to added stressors, he said. But it didn’t start that way. At the beginning of the pandemic last March, Davis said the number of calls to Preserve Marriage Ministries from spouses seeking guidance dropped for about four to six weeks.

Davis guessed that couples finally had time together that they didn’t have before, and they were enjoying it. However, it didn’t last.

“But then shortly thereafter, though, the calls started back. So I can only guess again that they were used to all this time together that they didn’t have before, and the problems still existed. Then you compound that with financial issues if they weren’t working regularly. Kids are home, and so then it began to get worse.”

Since, Davis said calls to the ministry have gone up. As such, this year’s annual Luau for Love is as important as ever as funds raised will, in part, help sponsor couples for retreats and programs. The nonprofit offers “before the ring” and “after the ring” retreats for couples who are planning to get married and couples who are already married. The retreats take place on the grounds of Crossroads Community Church in lodges in the wooded area, referred to as the preserve.

The nonprofit also offers counseling, the Date Night Program, and a 14-week program called Reengage that discusses topics such as love, brokenness, humility, and forgiveness.

David said the programs have gone a long way in strengthening marriages.

“Marriage is something that has to be worked on regularly. It’s not something you can just take for granted, and the ‘divorce’ word just has to be out of the vocabulary,” Davis said.

Tyler and Ann Moore will speak during Luau for Love on their 20-year marriage. The couple married on Christmas day in 2000 and since have had five children. The couple will speak about how no marriages are perfect and the trials and tribulations of juggling careers, raising children, and working in politics.

“We’ll focus on our time together raising our children, leading up to me getting more involved in politics and just through that whole process being more in the public eye and how important it is not only that I receive her support but also that I made it a point to continue to support her as she either cared for our children or continues to further her career, the even exchange of support to help us get to where we are today,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s best pieces of marriage advice were to stick with it and always find humor in tough situations.

According to Ann, it’s important to be realistic in marriage.

“There’s not any relationship out there that’s perfect. There’s no marriage that’s perfect, and to expect perfection from something, I think, might be unrealistic. Some people are like, ‘Oh, it’s the perfect family.’ And there’s not that. I think that some people have that misconception that there’s perfection out there in marriages and families, and there’s not. It’s really all about love and being together and making that a priority,” she said.

The Moores have participated in Preserve Marriage Ministries’ pre-marital classes over the years. Ann said she supported the ministries’ efforts to highlight the sanctity of marriage and help couples in different stages of their marriages.

“I think sometimes marriage is taken lightly, and a lot of people go into marriage thinking maybe they have a false idea of what it is or maybe they don’t take it seriously. There’s a lot of different reasons marriages fall apart. Obviously, some things are out of people’s control, and there are valid reasons to do so. But I feel that having those marriage vows and taking things seriously when you do get marriage is important,” she said. “It’s important to have these events so that we have that support for families and marriages.”

Luau of Love takes place Saturday, June 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. The attire is casual. The cost is $50 per couple. To make reservations, visit preservemarriages.com or call 765-864-2100.