Pink Heals Kokomo chapter founder experiences the other side of the mission

A Kokomo man who has been on a mission to bring joy and hope to those battling cancer now is experiencing the other side of the mission.

Ray Fitzgerald, a retired firefighter with the Kokomo Fire Department, was a volunteer for Pink Heals, a nonprofit with chapters across the United States in which fire trucks are transformed into bright pink trucks and make visits to those battling cancer, before starting his own local chapter in the City of Firsts in late 2018.

Now, Fitzgerald himself is battling cancer. This spring, he was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.

“It’s different. I can sympathize with [the people we visit] a little more knowing what they’re going through,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald's wife noticed a lump on his back, and soon after he went to have it examined, he received his diagnosis. Being diagnosed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic brought its own set of challenges, he said.

Doctors told Fitzgerald he would need surgery to remove the lump and any other cancerous areas but that all surgeries, except surgeries for immediately life-threatening situations, were put on hold.

Fitzgerald said he pushed for the surgery.

“I was like, ‘This is necessary.’ I asked them what happens if I don’t get this surgery, and they said, ‘Well, it will spread, and it’ll get worse. And you’ll die.’ So I kind of pushed it, and they got me in on a cancellation,” he said.

The surgery went well. Fitzgerald had two spots removed from his back and four lymph nodes in his armpit. Now, he’s receiving immunotherapy monthly for a year. Doctors have given him an 85-percent chance of survival.

The retired firefighter, who has visited hundreds of cancer patients and survivors over the years through Pink Heals, said his situation wasn’t all that bad.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It’s totally messed me up the last six months. I’ll tell you that, and mine’s not that bad. I only have to go to the hospital once a month, and they gave me an 85-percent chance of recovery. That’s pretty darn good odds, so I don’t feel like it’s anything much worse than a big cold,” he said. “I’m going to get over it, and it’ll be done. We’ll just go on. Not everybody is that lucky.”

Kokomo’s Pink Heals firetruck has approximately 235 signatures on it from over the last year from those who were battling cancer.

Fitzgerald added his signature to the truck just last month after initially putting it off.

“I kept putting it off thinking that if I didn’t sign it, it wouldn’t happen, and it’ll all just go away. And it didn’t, so I signed it over the door like a racecar driver,” he said.

While recovering from surgery and receiving treatment this summer, Fitzgerald still took out the Pink Heals truck as much as he could, though COVID-19 put a damper on that as well. Home visits to those battling cancer pretty much were nixed as Fitzgerald didn’t want to put them at risk of contracting the virus by bringing a group of volunteers to their home. Likewise, all of the Kokomo chapter volunteers are essential workers, and Fitzgerald didn’t want to put them at risk, either.

The truck also previously made rounds at festivals and events, and most of those engagements were canceled this year. However, the truck still made it to a few events and will be at the upcoming breast cancer benefit concert in Foster Park on Oct. 17.

Fitzgerald’s second-biggest hope is for "things to get back to normal." His biggest hope, though, is no cancer for anybody. He said he wished the Pink Heals truck wasn’t necessary.

But, since it is, he’s still enjoying the joy it brings to people.

“It just gives people hope. They see all the signatures of all the people who have survived and gone through the treatments like they’re doing, and it shows them there could be light at the end of the tunnel,” Fitzgerald said.