Physician navigates racism after moving to the U.S. in eighth-grade

A Kokomo physician arguably has worked harder than most to get to where he is today, and that’s because he knew he had to. As a Black man, he gets no free passes.

Dr. Lance Washington, a board-certified internist at Community Physician Network with over 28 years of experience, has earned a respected reputation among his patients as a “big teddy bear” and a name for himself in the community. The job to him, it’s more than that; it’s a calling and one he’s grateful to be answering. But getting there, he knew, wouldn’t be easy.

“What I knew, I knew it would be harder. I knew everything I did would be questioned. I knew I would run into some very difficult situations,” Washington said. “There’s an expression all Blacks my age know, that we have to be better than our Caucasian counterparts.”

Moving to the Land of the Free

Washington grew up in England to two Jamaican parents who moved to England in the ‘60s. He lived on a cosmopolitan street with people from Bangladesh, Greece, India, Cyprus, and Wales. People there, he said, essentially were colorblind.

“No one cared what color you were. Everything was divided more by class, if you can connect yourself to the crown, to the royal family, and maybe money. But it was so cosmopolitan,” Washington said.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher was the prime minister, and the nation was battling double-digit unemployment and double-digit inflation. Washington’s uncle was in Florida at the time, and he sponsored his family to move to the United States. Washington was in eighth-grade and his brother, Dave, was a year younger.

While the American economy was battling some of the same economic problems most of the world was at that time, Washington quickly became aware of a major difference between England and the United States, and that was the United States’ preoccupation with skin color.

“The first five years, I was lost. Dave and I were lost because we didn’t understand this race thing. I’m like, ‘Why?’” he said. “I just couldn’t understand Americans’ preoccupation with that.”

His parents also were aware of how their sons were looked upon differently, but they were certain they could overcome it to find success in any occupation they chose. However, they would have to work harder, be better, and do more. They impressed that upon them as they grew up.

“My parents always grilled that in because my mom and dad said, ‘You’re going to be judged to a higher standard. You have to be better. You have to be squeaky clean because the world is going to want to bring you down.’ That’s not a paranoid statement; that’s just the truth. I have to hold myself to a higher standard,” Washington said.

Washington graduated from high school and went on to Northwestern University where he earned two degrees, one in chemical engineering and one in biomedical engineering. He took a job working for Polaroid in Boston before deciding to go to medical school at the University of Michigan.

As he continued schooling, he was conscious that he was looked upon differently as a Black man.

“My credentials were always questioned by colleagues in medical school. ‘You’re only here on a scholarship.’ ‘You’re only here because you’re black,’ even though my scores — I know this because I was part of the admissions process — I knew they were better than theirs,” he said.

Even dressed in scrubs with a white lab coat and a “Dr. Washington” name tag, his skin color oftentimes stood out first. One time, Washington was in a trauma rotation as an intern when he entered a room with an older white lady who had just had surgery. When she saw Washington, she said, ‘Boy, I made a mess. I need you to clean it up,’” he said.

“I needn’t bat an eyelash. I went and got the mop, and I started cleaning it up,” he said. “Her family who I’d spoken to, they came in a few minutes later. They’re like, ‘Dr. Washington, what are you doing cleaning this mess? You’re not a janitor.’ And the patient’s face dropped, and I said, ‘Well, you know, it needed to be cleaned.’ And I felt bad for that lady. I wasn’t trying to embarrass her, but my point is people’s preconceptions have made it difficult or challenging along the way.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Moving to the City of Firsts

Washington had plans to go into cardiology or pulmonology, but primary care was in demand in the early ‘90s, and he had recruiters calling. He interviewed at urban hospitals and assumed he’d always be working to take care of other African Americans.

That’s when he got a call from a doctor in Kokomo, Ind., looking to hire him to work in the City of Firsts. Washington took the job, not knowing anything about Kokomo and thinking the stay would be temporary.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I can stay here for a year. I had no idea where Kokomo was, and I certainly didn’t know it used to be the center of the KKK,” Washington said.

However, despite the city’s past ties with the notorious white supremacist hate group, Washington found Kokomo generally to be welcoming and his patients to be open-minded.

“I always tell my patients, since most of them are Caucasian, I never dreamed that I would be taking care of mostly white people. I wouldn’t. It just never dawned upon me,” he said. “I just presumed I’d be in the city working with or helping to take care of African American or brown people, so it’s been really interesting to me. I really, truly thank God for bringing me this far because I’m literally the first brown face that a lot of my patients, especially a lot of my older patients, see.

“It has been really rewarding. When you’re really, really sick, and you really need somebody, quite frankly, they don’t care if you’re blue as long as you’re competent and as long as you can help them. And quite frankly, once you sit down in front of somebody, they’ll know there’s more to someone than just a melanin content in their skin. You can always connect with someone. It doesn’t matter how old or how different you are.”

Washington attributed some of the ease of his transition to other prominent African American physicians who came before him at the hospital and who continue to work there.

“They were trailblazers because they’re in the same position I was. Most of their patients are Caucasian, and they made it easier for me, quite frankly, and others,” he said.

As he’s been in the country for 40 years now and has become indoctrinated in the culture, he understands historically why race issues still are very much alive. With his patients, he tries to make light of it, while some of them turn to him to ask his opinions on current events, like the Black Lives Matter movement.

The movement, he believes, awoken the country to injustices and hidden biases that he already knew existed as he’s seen and experienced them. As one small example, he’s yet to successfully hail a taxi cab in a suit in New York.

He said he’s grateful his patients feel comfortable enough with him to discuss race.

It’s important, he said, for people to see diversity in all aspects of life, including healthcare. He’s able to offer different perspectives and serve as a role model to younger minorities.

“It has to be a fair representation. That’s important for me, and that’s a reason why I work so hard and still stay here,” Washington said.

While he’s built a long-standing, respected career and rapport, he’s always aware that, to this day, he still must work harder, be better, do more, and never make a mistake.

And he’s OK with that.

“I hold myself to my clinical acumen. I cannot make any mistakes,” Washington said. “Is it a lot of pressure? I guess I don’t think of it that way because God doesn’t give you more than what you can deal with. But I stand out in this town … I really can’t hide in this town. And it’s OK. That’s been a lifelong mission impressed on me by my parents and my granny.”