Perspective partners with Goodfellows to resurrect donation tradition

Thanks to the Kokomo Perspective, Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc., is resurrecting a time-honored donation tradition.
People once again will be able to make a donation to Goodfellows in memory of a loved one, and the Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a weekly column.
Donors should make a check out to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 46904.
Goodfellows is the oldest Christmas gift program for children in Howard County. It was started in 1911. The program is a not-for-profit organization that is directed by a community-based volunteer board of directors. It has no paid staff and no building.
Each year during the Christmas season, Goodfellows provides vouchers to parents, who purchase new clothing for more than 1,100 children in Howard County at a cost of more than $100,000. WWKI’s We Care provides most of Goodfellows funding. Goodfellows also receives individual and corporate donations. Money not spent on the Christmas program is used for scholarships and other youth programs in Howard County.
Goodfellows also assists the Marine Corps in its Toys for Tots program and pays for children’s clothing for the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police’s Cops for Kidz, partnered with Goodfellows program.
Goodfellows would not be possible without the money provided by We Care and volunteers, including members of UAW 1166 and UAW 685, EMA, Club Kokomo Road Runners, Kokomo High School Women’s golf team and coaches, Local Marine Corps League, Kiwanis, and high school seniors from all five Howard County high schools.