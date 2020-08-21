Perfect Smiles Dental Care to Give a Veteran a Free Smile Makeover

Dr. Bart Poer and the team at Perfect Smiles Dental Care are giving away a free smile makeover to one lucky veteran as part of My Free Smile.

Candidates can apply by picking up and submitting an application at the Perfect Smiles Dental Care office, located at 2362 W. Boulevard St. Suite B. In addition to their application, candidates also are required to submit their story and a photo of their smile.

“Having a beautiful, healthy smile that you’re proud to show off is important in making great first impressions and having increased self-esteem,” said Dr. Bart Poer. “With My Free Smile, we hope to positively impact the life of the chosen candidate – not only increasing his or her self-confidence but improving their oral health in the process.”

Candidates also will be required to provide their military ID for submission into the contest. Applications will be open from Sept. 1 to 30. The winner will be announced approximately two weeks after applications have closed.

The smile makeover will be completed over an extended period of time. Once complete, a final reveal of the winner’s makeover will be held at Perfect Smiles Dental Care. For more information on My Free Smile, call 765-236-1570.