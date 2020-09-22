Patrons need to change password, PIN for new library catalog

Because the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library switched to a new online catalog, patrons will need to call or drop by one of the three library locations to change their password and PIN.
"We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time of transition to a new system that will allow us to serve you better," said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing at KHCPL.
- KHCPL Main 457-3242 option 3, 4, or 5.
- KHCPL South 453-4150.
- KHCPL Russiaville 883-5112.