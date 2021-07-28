Past & Present

Todd Maddock grew up in Indiana but went west as a young man for a career in forestry.

His own family tree extends back to Kokomo. An avid researcher and amateur genealogist, Maddock has a fascinating family history with deep roots in Howard County. He has spent decades digging through dusty archives and piecing together tantalizing clues about where his people lived, died, married and raised their families.

In particular, an elusive relative named Rachel Cruse, who married twice, bore a half-dozen children, and then mysteriously disappears for about 10 years in the mid-19th century piqued Maddock’s interest (he is descended from one of her children). His quest to put her life back together from historical sources has led to some interesting discoveries (full disclosure, I was responsible for one of the finds).

After a chance meeting back in 2019 at the Local History and Genealogy department at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, (full disclosure again) I offered to help Todd collect his vast trove of family material into a book format. “In Search of Rachel Cruse” is a privately published 80-page hardbound collection of family photos, original court records, some interpretative historical fiction, and a 6,300-word question-and-answer-style interview where Maddock describes his research methods and discoveries.

Here are excerpts from Maddock’s conversation. The book overall is a unique research document that provides valuable lessons for anyone interested in family research, all from a man who has spent most of his adult life looking for his ancestor.

When did you first decide to research your family history?

Todd Maddock: Family history has always been an interest of mine. I have had the good fortune to know and enjoy the company of all four of my grandparents, as their long lives extended well into my adulthood. My grandparents shared many stories and I never tired in hearing them. While the Quaker history of the Maddock Family had been heavily researched and well documented, there had been little attention paid by the family researchers to our grandmother Eliza Myrtle (Young) Maddock.

Describe what family genealogy research in the days before the Internet.

The Internet has completely revolutionized my genealogical research. Pre-Internet research was slow and tedious. Today, I can find a specific individual in a fully indexed Census record on-line in minutes, by utilizing Family Search or Ancestry.Com.

Can you list the various research tools and techniques you’ve used over the years?

An early county history, “1877 Kingman Bros. Howard County Atlas,” with its contemporary township histories was invaluable to me. I have also used similar histories for Miami and Wabash Counties in my other family research.

The Howard County Genealogical Society, and the Society of Indiana Pioneers, have been most helpful not only with their extensive archives but also the assistance and advice of resident genealogists, such as Ron Tetrick, with whom I have developed a productive working relationship.

If someone wants to research their own family story, how would you tell them to start?

Talk to your elders, to learn what stories they may have and begin a file of names and places related to your family history. Find what written material, letters, stories, bibles, and photographs might be stored away, and add copies of them to your file. One must recognize that memories of elders, may not always be accurate, but they provide essential clues to start your research.

Once you have begun a family tree on-line, services like Ancestry.com offer hints that take you directly to a listing of sources for a given name. While discretion must be used, one can select solid primary sources to be stored directly to your tree. For instance, Indiana has digitized its death certificates, beginning in about 1900, and they are available online. Always try to find a primary record as a source.

On occasion one may cross paths with others who are researching the same family line. Collaboration with another researcher is often very productive, as I have found in my Harrison research. I must caution that information taken from other researchers should be carefully vetted for source before accepting them for fact, but it is fun to share your discoveries and the enjoyment of the hunt.

(Note: A copy of “In Search of Rachel Cruse” is in the reference section of the genealogy department at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.)