It’s incredible to think a year has passed since we lost Bob Sargent.

Sargent, died Oct. 28, 2019, at age 92, was mayor the year I moved to Kokomo (1988). His two four-year terms in City Hall were a fitting finish to some six decades of public service and law enforcement work.

Thirty years later, in September 2018, I was honored to host a special history panel discussion at the Howard County Genealogical Society meeting, with Sargent, retired Howard County Deputy Jon Zeck and retired Kokomo Police Officer David Foster, the sixth-generation namesake of the city’s founding family.

Some 45 guests attended the program at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, and we were treated to an hour-long discussion that was captivating, sometimes sobering, and frequently funny. Many in the audience were long-time Kokomo residents themselves who remembered the names and memories being shared. The stories the three panelists told led to lively conversation with lots of laughter.

I wrote a book about Sargent (“Sarge” is in the reference section at the Genealogy and Local History department at the library), and one of the funniest bits was how the northside neighborhood boys Bob ran with extorted nickels and dimes from the farmers lined up outside the tomato canning factory on East North street. The ploy was to offer “protection” against other unnamed bad guys in the neighborhood, but in reality “basically we were just demanding payment to not disturb their horses,” he told me, with a hearty laugh.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

But Sarge could be serious. Like telling about how once in office he worked hard to get more water lines installed for a section of northside residents. The mayor himself never forgot growing up without indoor plumbing, and he vividly remembered the 1930s Works Progress Administration project that brought outdoor toilets to the houses – including the Sargent family — along the back alley on North Market Street.

When asked to name an important achievement, he proudly recalled working to help create Jackson Morrow Park and the Kirkendall Nature Center. Helping lead the bipartisan city-county effort for the Chrysler Corporation plant expansion was another one.

For all his accomplishments, though, Sargent never forgot who his friends were, what was important in life, or where he came from. In my book, one of the most inspiring stories he told was the time he watched his father walk for several hours through Kokomo (the family didn’t have a car) just to pay back a 25-cent loan to someone.

Bob Sargent was a genial self-described “hoodlum from the north end” who became the 32nd mayor of Kokomo. He was decent and dignified, a Navy veteran with a soothing personality and calm demeanor that made everyone around him feel welcomed. He could tell a joke or share a story with the best of them.

I have a feeling we’ll be sharing stories about Sarge for years to come.