Howard County residents were holding church services even before they held an election for the first county commissioners. In fact, one of the earliest references to Kokomo, by name, is found not in a government document, but in a church conference record.

Indeed, people have worshipped along the Wildcat for centuries. The Native American presence was followed by a largely white population of farmers who sometimes didn’t even have a Bible among them. Methodism in particular took root by appealing to ordinary people trying to carve new communities throughout the state. One source shows that by 1850, 40 percent of all the churches in Indiana were Methodist.

It’s hard to say which organized religion was here first, however. Society of Friends records reveal an early presence in Howard County, and a Honey Creek meeting in 1842 is identified in a 1972 church publication. This meeting apparently evolved into the New London meeting, which dates to 1846.

But Methodist archives reveal an extraordinary historical fact about Kokomo. Let’s first examine some other circumstantial evidence. Secondary sources separate from Methodist church records describe a “religious society” about two-and-a-half miles west of the present courthouse around 1841. Called Spice Run, this was apparently a Methodist “preaching point” stop.

Methodist circuit riders were no doubt already roaming through the last unorganized territory in Indiana (Richardville/Howard County), and squatters were pouring in just as land was being released by the state in October 1842. Around that time, David and Elizabeth Foster arrived at the “rapids of Wildcat,” unloaded the family wagon and let loose the Foster children along the north side of the creek. Their home site at what is today the intersection of Main and Superior streets downtown quickly became the nucleus of a small squatter community.

Now, new research has revealed that Kokomo was known, by name, as a Methodist preaching point the year before the town and county were officially organized in 1844. This further suggests the squatters along the Wildcat were already using the name of the Miami village on the south side of the creek, whose head man at one time was named Kokomo.

This direct reference to early Kokomo is found in Indiana United Methodism material, part of the Archives & Special Collections at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. An October 1843 conference report identifies the Rev. Jacob Colclazer as the circuit rider minister appointed to “Kokomo Mission,” a designation the Methodists used to identify an area lacking a church but with people ready to worship.

Within a year of that 1843 Methodist conference report, Richardville County was underway, the Fosters donated 40 acres for the county seat, and Kokomo Mission did indeed become a church. Elizabeth Foster is credited as the stabilizing force in the traveling preacher’s absence. She kept the early worshippers together and gave $100 toward building and equipping the first structure in Foster Park. Today, her legacy is Grace United Methodist at the corner of Washington and Mulberry streets.

Another documented early church in our community is the original Oakford Baptist in Taylor Township. A published history on file at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library dates its organization to 1846 with eight charter members on the eastside, which I’ve confirmed by examining the U.S. government’s original land survey plats. This church family has grown to be today’s impressive Crossroads Community Church south of the city.

And African American pioneers formed the other early Howard County church. In 1851, Mrs. Aliff Henley, a free woman of color who was once enslaved in North Carolina, deeded part of her 80 acres in the Rush Settlement (Ervin Township) to the trustees of the African Methodist Episcopal Church for the express purposes of starting the A.M.E. church in our county. When the westside Rush Settlement eventually evaporated, this congregation evolved into the Wayman Chapel A.M.E. church in Kokomo.

