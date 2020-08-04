The Douglass School Steering Team welcomes your thoughts and ideas about possible uses for the historic Douglass School building.

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s website includes a survey link to the KHCPL Douglass Building Survey. Although the coronavirus pandemic caused a planned community reunion event to be postponed to 2021, the Steering Team has scheduled a historical marker unveiling and dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8. The event gets underway at 11 a.m. at the school site (1104 N. Bell St.).

The Aug. 8 ceremony also is planned to be streamed live on KGOV, Channel 2, the City of Kokomo’s official streaming media site, and the Douglass School Facebook page.

The library survey link seeks to identify what the community would like to see as part of the building museum, such as African American history and genealogy, education, dance and performing arts, sports, etc. Also, add your thoughts to the survey about ways to use the space, e.g. community meeting rooms or gardens, daycare/nursery school, cultural store, or reading/library space.

Although the originally-planned reunion has been delayed, event organizers are dedicated to commemorating the 100th anniversary of the start of classroom instruction in the historic building.

“I’m excited because a lot of our history will now be preserved, and it will be a location, a place individuals can go for African American and other minority history,” Second Missionary Baptist pastor William Smith told the Kokomo Perspective in February 2020.

The school was built in 1919 and served for decades as the city’s “colored school.” It was merged with a nearby neighborhood school in the 1950s and closed completely in 1968.

The building remained vacant and was privately owned for a time before being bought by the city of Kokomo in August 2019.

Preservation work began last winter with a grant from Indiana Landmarks and in February 2020 the property was donated to Embracing Hope of Howard County, a non-profit organization affiliated with Second Missionary Baptist Church in Kokomo.