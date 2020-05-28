Past & Present

FAMILY — The Miami concept of extended kinship shows how Kokomo was related by intermarriage to the two large and influential Miami families: Meshingomesia and Richardville. For example, Wahseehkamohkwa was the first wife of Mihšiinkweemiša’s brother Mahkwaahkonaka. She was the second marriage for Kokomo’s son Nkotikaapwa (whose first wife was Eepinsahkwa). Kokomo’s sister Angelique was the wife of Pimcinwa and their son was Waapimaankwa, the great-grandson of Pinšiwa.