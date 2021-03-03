Kokomo’s first school was in the first church, a common structure of rough logs 18 feet by 24 feet on the west side of South Washington Street where the flagpole in Foster Park now stands. Families paid $2 per student for 13 weeks of instruction in 1845.

The next public school was in a hewed log building two blocks to the north at the southwest corner of North Washington and Walnut streets. This area still had enough elevation in 1853 for students to coast down the hill using the wooden tops from their school desks.

To fill a need for more classes, four years later another school was established in an old church on East Mulberry Street (right next to today’s Howard County Government Center building at Mulberry and Union streets).

The well-known incorporated Normal School came about in 1863 on the lot bounded by Sycamore, North Market, Superior, and Apperson Way (this is the parking lot across the street from City Hall and today’s Central Middle School). For several decades, this building served as three centers of learning — Indiana State Normal School, Howard College, and then Kokomo High School for 25 years before it burned in 1898.

Early newspaper accounts prove 1870 was the pivotal year for the expansion of formal public education in our town. That spring the city council approved a tax levy to build the brick Fourth Ward school, and a vacant lot at the northwest corner of North Washington and Morton (today it’s Havens) streets was purchased in June for $412. Construction began that summer and was completed by October. At the same time, subscription-based “high school” classes were offered in April 1870 through the Normal School (a “grand success,” according to the Kokomo Journal). The official Kokomo High School was organized two years later in a small frame schoolhouse at Armstrong and West Taylor streets. Students transitioned to the downtown Normal building when that property was acquired by the city for the permanent high school in 1873.

But the African American presence at the time added a new dimension to Kokomo’s history-of-education story. That Blacks were active in the community was clear in the archives. For example, in May 1870 residents organized a downtown parade that proceeded along East Sycamore Street to the old east side fairgrounds for a picnic dinner (“magnificent and bountiful”) celebrating the ratification of the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Rev. David Rush, a Howard County farming pioneer, namesake for the west side Rush Colored Settlement, and trustee of the African Methodist Episcopal Church here, offered the opening prayer at the festivities.

Furthermore, in September 1870 the Kokomo Tribune counted the number of school-age children in the city: 223 whites and 25 African Americans. The Fourth Ward school was ready that fall, and a public notice in the newspaper on Nov. 24 said the “Free Schools” of the city would start Monday, Nov. 28, in the “Normal (the downtown building) and the Fourth Ward School House.”

The notice went on to state the school for “colored children” of Kokomo would commence at the same time (Nov. 28, 1870). An undetermined “place” would be announced by the following Monday. So while there was no building yet, this showed that educating African American children was part of Kokomo’s expanding public school system right from the start.

Charting this educational need with more data, another unofficial census in early 1871 by the Tribune tallied a total of 95 African Americans in Kokomo. To wit: 32 men, 26 women, 37 children. Though still apparently lacking a permanent location, the colored school effort was well underway. On Feb. 16, 1871, the Tribune reported that Candace Newlin, a young Quaker woman from New London, was teaching “about thirty scholars,” probably in select homes.

By 1877 a frame schoolhouse was in use. A map published in that year’s Kingman Brothers Combination Atlas of Howard County, Indiana, showed the African American church and the separate school on the northwest corner of Pratt and Lafountain (today’s East Richmond and North Lafountain streets).

Finally, the 1880 city directory listed Kokomo’s three public schools thusly (style as published):

African School – nw corner Pratt and Lafountain

First Ward High School – Between Market & Lafountain and Sycamore & High st.

Fourth Ward School – nw corner, Washington and Morton st.

And, incidentally, the name “Douglass” for the colored school at that location appeared in print as early as February 1900. An item in the local newspaper said the public was invited there for an event to honor the anniversary of Lincoln, with the short announcement concluding: “All are welcome.”