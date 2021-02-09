Past & Present

The earliest reference to an African American in Howard County, Indiana, is found in the “Register of Sales of Wabash Canal Lands.”

This book is at the State Archives in Indianapolis and is part of the collection of land sale records for the Wabash & Erie Canal in the 1840s. In it we can find all of the original property patents for the western third of Howard County, i.e. Ervin, Monroe, and Honey Creek townships.

On Nov. 11, 1844, at the land office in Delphi, Indiana, a free woman of color from North Carolina named Mrs. Aliff Henley paid $280 “in full” for 80 acres in northeastern Ervin Township. This marked the earliest reference to an African American in the county.

But Mrs. Henley’s stunning backstory goes way beyond being the first recorded African American here. Our research through the Howard County Historical Society, the Kokomo Early History Learning Center, and the Genealogy and Local History department at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) has revealed powerful and inspiring details about this remarkable woman.

Records dating to 1775 showed she was enslaved in Virginia, then freed from the shackles of slavery in 1801 in North Carolina (with the help of library researchers, we found the original handwritten Randolph County Common Pleas court order approving her manumission). From there she came to Indiana around 1835, where she ultimately was part of a group of African Americans who migrated from Marion County to buy land in the new Richardville (Howard) County. Among the group were Lewis Clark, John Hardiman, and David Rush, who was married to Mrs. Henley’s daughter, Lucinda. They began farming in 1844-45 at County Road 400 North along 600 West, and this cluster of families became the Rush Colored Settlement.

In 1851, Mrs. Henley deeded a part of her parcel to the trustees of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and this congregation eventually became the Wayman Chapel A.M.E. family in Kokomo. She died in 1861. An upcoming Past and Present column will more fully explore the life of this matriarch of Howard County named Mrs. Aliff Henley.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

More African American stories can be found in the Genealogy department at KHCPL. Several archive collections contain numerous details about early African Americans in Howard County (and a word of warning, the historical language you will see sometimes in the old newspaper texts is often offensive).

For example, the library has an impressive “African-American Life in Howard County, A Window on the Past” online repository, which is available on the Howard County Memory Project (collections.howardcountymemory.net, also accessible through a link on the KHCPL website).

Many Kokomo residents will remember historian William Hall, who passed away in 2015 at age 87. Hall’s extensive “African American History” compilation is on file at the Genealogy department. Filled with news clippings about people, events, and other activities dating back to 1869, the collection is a valuable and significant archive of local history.

Hall’s book includes an important documented source for another early African American here. A February 1892 newspaper clipping reprints in full the record of the “free-papers of Ishmael Roberts” that was filed in the Recorder’s office on May 10, 1851.

Another archive with early African American details is a fascinating print collection of news articles that were originally published in “The Pioneer,” Howard County’s first newspaper (1848-1850). Excerpts from the actual printed newspaper in the library’s microfilm collection were transcribed in 1995. The print version is on file in the Genealogy department.

The earliest reference in The Pioneer to African Americans or race relations appears on page 2 of the Oct. 7, 1848, issue. An unnamed visiting African American had recently spoken on “the subject of the abolition of Slavery” at a gathering in Kokomo during the 1848 presidential election campaign, which caused some debate about the visitor’s efforts to persuade “white folks” how to vote on the topic. The Pioneer seemingly supported the African American spokesman, even noting he had been “hospitably received in Russiaville.”

Newspapers of the day often reprinted material from other papers, and The Pioneer included a graphic piece titled “Horrors of the Slave Trade” from a “N.Y. Paper” in the Nov. 15, 1848, issue. And an excerpt from the New York Herald about “The Way Southern Negroes Die of Cholera,” published in the Pioneer’s Aug. 22, 1849, issue, includes an intriguing early reference to “an underground railway” being used to move African Americans from state to state.