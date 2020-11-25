Back in 2018, I wrote an article for the Howard County Historical Society’s Footprints publication about how the 1918 influenza pandemic had affected our area. I reprised parts of that story for this column back in March, the week after Kokomo went into lockdown when the coronavirus reached Howard County.
The suffering was intense back in 1918, and I was moved by a story I found about William Riley, who lived on East Elm Street, worn out by caring non-stop for his flu-ravaged family for two weeks straight. He dutifully made it to the Kokomo Tribune office 102 years ago this week (Nov. 26, 1918), to add another name to the grim list of death. His 4-year-old daughter, Florence, had died that very night.
The headline on that column – “We’ve been here before” -- has proved all too true in 2020, unfortunately. As a historian, I’m accustomed to writing about death in the past, sharing stories like that of little Florence Riley, so that her life will not be forgotten. I never imagined I’d be writing about it large-scale in the present. Yet death has marked this year like no other in recent memory. We’re compiling the same sad statistics, now as then. We must never forget that the numbers have names, and our hearts are with all those families with empty seats at this year’s Thanksgiving table.
Collectively, we’re thinking of you today. We’re thinking about those daughters and sons, the fathers and mothers and aunts and uncles and grandparents and friends we’ve lost, and how the lives of the living have been changed forever.
Some future history writer will share these stories someday. Yet even as we work to preserve the past, the calendar also gives us a day to pause and give thanks in the present. We’re especially grateful for the familiar faces, and even some new ones, at the table this year. We acknowledge all who helped us through the trials and tears. That list is equally as long.
So let’s offer a word of thanks for the irreplaceable front-line healthcare professionals. For the tireless teams at the grocery stores. For the dedicated electricians and plumbers and mechanics and service workers who show up with tools in hand and their masks on, always ready to help.
For great neighbors and good friends. For teachers and preachers. For bank tellers and order takers. For delivery drivers. For the staff at each branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. For our elected representatives in Washington, D.C., and at the State House in Indianapolis. For our local Howard County government administration and Kokomo’s City Hall. For the police officers and the fire fighters and for every emergency responder. For the Sheriff’s Department. For We Care Park. For Carver Center. For the Community Foundation and the United Way. For Bona Vista. For all who volunteer in any capacity anywhere. Thank you.
Well, that’s just the start of my list, and I’m sure you have one too.