Tax season is upon us, and it’s interesting to compare today’s burden with yesterday’s.
Richardville (Howard) County got underway officially in the summer of 1844, when our first elected county commissioners accepted David and Elizabeth Foster’s 40-acre donation for the county seat location and then renamed the original District Number Two township “Kocomo.” There was no city government until 1865, so the unincorporated Kokomo was just part of the county for tax assessment purposes.
We didn’t even have a courthouse yet. Block Number Six on the first plat in October 1844 was designated the “Publick Square,” where our courthouse stands today, but in the early days you couldn’t see the northwest corner from the southeast corner because of the native trees and thick undergrowth. One story has it that boys were paid to “grub” and burn off the trees in a competition to see who could earn more. County agent Peter Gay was also authorized to sell the timber to clear the lot, and the pioneer home builders were permitted portions up to 20 feet in length.
The rest of the Foster donation was laid off as city lots, each 66 feet wide by 132 feet deep. The dusty and usually muddy streets were 60 feet wide with 16-foot-wide alleys. This allowed for 100 lots in the 40-acre area. Our commissioners appraised most lots at $16. The more desirable corner lots on the south side of the courthouse square between Main and Buckeye streets were $40, and $35 for the lots in between. (Several lots scattered throughout the rest of the plat ranged from $20 to $40, so the average overall was about $30.)
The first assessment in 1846 shows the total for all taxable property countywide was $242,189; taxes on this amounted to $2,762. Individual taxes were $8 for an average 80 acres in the county on a valuation of $400. The heaviest taxpayer in the county in 1846 was Austin Morris, who owned 1,200 acres in Monroe township. “Improvements” on David Foster’s vast holdings alone, including 552 acres and 76 lots in “East Kokomo,” amounted to $1,575.
The county assessor at the time was an early farmer in Harrison township named William B. Smith. When accepting individual assessments, he also noted their occupation in the tax duplicate book. N.R. Linsday and C.D. Murray were lawyers. Physicians included John L. Laburee (Labaree), Wm. (E.) Moon, Corydon and Orsemus Richmond. H.B. Havens was a saddler, H.C. Stewart a bricklayer, and Denton Simpson was listed as a teacher. Ministers noted were Timothy Hedge and Francis O’Doud. Early merchants seen on the tax assessment were A.J. Heaton & Bro., Thomas Shepherd and George “Defabaugh” (sic). A curious omission is no barber is listed among the first taxpayers in 1846!
Another curiosity concerns that first courthouse and a long-recycled myth that it only cost $26 to build. In fact, detailed descriptions in the first county record book show about $300 was spent for the original building. County auditor’s records reveal varying amounts of work for contractors, material and equipment relating to courthouse construction from 1844 to 1846. The structure was actually in service by September 1845, but the second floor wasn’t finished yet.
Two heating stoves were ordered in December 1844, for example. Plus, records exist for the stairs, windows, and contracts for various finishing work, as well as laying in brick for the chimney. And David Foster himself was paid $60 by the county treasurer for “furnishing lumber and services” for Howard County’s first courthouse.