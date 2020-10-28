An empty parking lot on the northwest corner of North Washington and Havens (called Morton until 1910) streets has a story to share about the history of education in our town.

Construction of the first Fourth Ward school, a two-story brick building with four rooms above and two below, began at that location around 1870. During that decade Kokomo High School was organized, and the brick Fourth Ward building and the frame schoolhouse for African American children on Sharp (East Richmond) and North Lafountain streets were the only city schools for a time.

This was at a moment when the population was shifting from rural to urban. At one point around 1880 there was still so much difference between the county and city populations that of the 99 schools in use countywide, all but those three were outside of Kokomo.

But the city population was growing fast as we approached our third decade of existence. Near-northside farmland was being bought up for factories, and the railroads were putting us on the map (Kokomo grew north and south along the spine of the rail lines in those days). Industry needed workers, workers had families, families had children, and children needed to be in school.

The post-Civil War era building apparently was in service by 1872 in the Fourth Ward. Another source said E.S. Hockett, longtime teacher, realtor, and township trustee responsible for building schools and bringing business to Kokomo was an early, if not the first, principal.

The school on Morton (Havens) and North Washington was distinguished by the clarion call of its bell, which summoned students to class. Later accounts recalled the sound of the bell as "clear-toned" and reaching "far beyond" the Fourth Ward. This physical bell, unfortunately, apparently has been lost to history.

Another hallmark of its history was being one of the first brick structures outside of the downtown. It was five years older than the original St. Patrick's church two blocks to the north, which was built in 1876 and razed about 30 years later for the present "stately stone edifice," as the local newspaper once described it.

The date of construction thus gave the original Fourth Ward school building its own place in a list of city firsts. It was standing before the Clover Leaf railroad, before south Kokomo sprang to life, and before the Opera House was finished on the northwest corner of the courthouse square. Students studied within its brick walls before Kokomo had electric lights, or even a paved street.

Fourth Ward classes were held in the building on Morton (Havens) and North Washington for 20 years before moving into a larger building on Courtland Avenue (where today's Columbian School is located). During that earlier time, it was central to the controversy surrounding where Kokomo's African American children should be taught. Eventually these students studied in the segregated Douglass School in the Second Ward district.

After the Fourth Ward school was relocated west, the leftover building at Havens and North Washington was later converted into a private residence, a unique use of former school space that is in vogue even today (see the Palmer School Apartments on South Webster Street). The structure eventually was torn down in 1936. The local newspaper published something akin to an obituary for the building, lamenting the loss of another landmark "under the push of progress."

But time marches on, and the business that replaced the sentimental old schoolhouse surely was a sign of the times. Once the lot was clear, the next occupant was a gas filling station.