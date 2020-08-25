Wright Cox Hobbs Jr., or “Billy” to family and friends, had a reputation that followed him from the family farm on the south side of Kokomo to the flight deck of an aircraft carrier in the Pacific.

A World War II Navy pilot, his innate skill as an aviator and genuine Midwestern friendliness distinguished Billy as someone “well-liked by every-one” whose “flying ability” made him “one of the best pilots in the squadron.” (Quotations from letter to Hobbs family from Ensign Leonard Komisarek, Oct. 16, 1945)

Hobbs was born Aug. 15, 1922, Wright and Hattie Hobbs’ first child, the “classic oldest child” as his sister Nancy Exmeyer remembered him. The Hobbs’ family farm was near the intersection of Park and Alto roads, now the eastern part of Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.

“He was a perfectionist with common sense,” Exmeyer said.

Stern but devoted and loving, Exmeyer said he was the “ideal older brother.”

Fascinated by mechanical movement, Billy’s love of machines was evident early on. He had the first bike in the family, which he kept in “tip-top condition.” He could fix anything, solve any problem, settle any sibling dispute. Self-confident and intelligent, he “always said the right things at the right times” and was simply “good at everything,” Exmeyer said.

Billy came of age on a tractor, tilling the topsoil in Harrison Township, watching the planes going in and out of nearby Shockley airfield. He loved the earth but now was looking toward the heavens. After graduating from West Middleton High School (later part of the Western School Corporation consolidation) he rode his bike every day round-trip to a northside Kokomo factory to earn money for flying lessons.

With war in Europe and the Pacific a prospect when he started high school and in progress after he graduated, Billy enlisted as an aviation cadet in the Navy reserves in 1942. Flight training took him to Florida, then Texas, and ultimately Hawaii. On Aug. 15, 1944, Billy turned 22 and reported for duty with Air Group 88, which was formed that very day. The newly-commissioned ensign, service number 355123, was off to war on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Yorktown CV 10, known gallantly as “The Fighting Lady.” His pilot call-sign nickname was “Hybrid” in honor of the family seed-corn business (empty “Hobbs Hybrids” bags used to wrap the food and other goodies sent by mother Hattie must have been a common sight around the Air Group 88 ready room).

Within a year, Ensign “Hybrid” Hobbs had earned the World War II victory medal, the American Area Campaign medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign medal, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart medal, the Air medal, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Several of the honors were awarded posthumously, for Wright and Hattie’s oldest child never came home. The circumstances of his loss are a tragic and ironic footnote to the exhilarating end of the war.

On Aug. 15, 1945, all on the same day, Air Group 88 marked its one-year anniversary as a squadron, Ensign Wright C. Hobbs Jr. turned 23 years old, and Japan surrendered to end the war that really would end all wars. After the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki six days earlier, victory and peace were at hand, but the U.S. Navy carrier task forces in the Pacific remained on alert.

Needing one more successful mission to earn his Lieutenant’s bars, “Hybrid” Hobbs was piloting one of six Hellcat fighters that left the Yorktown at 0415 (4:15 a.m. local time) that day with the knowledge that hostilities were still ongoing. Before reaching their target (airfields and a manufacturing plant near Tokyo), a radio message at 6:45 a.m. local time informed them of the “cease-fire” declaration and to “cancel all offensive operations and return to base.” The war, incredibly, was over.

Turning back to return to Yorktown, the squad – their planes heavy and unmaneuverable because of the undelivered ordnance – was ambushed by about 20 Japanese fighter planes. Only two of the six U.S. Hellcats made it back to the ship. Ensign Hobbs was not one of them. The official announcement from President Truman that Japan had surrendered was received at 8:12 a.m. local time.

Although reports from the two surviving pilots indicated Ensign Hobbs was “last seen preparing to parachute from his damaged plane near Atsugi airfield,” (Kokomo Tribune, Sept. 20, 1945) Billy’s body never was recovered. Officially listed as “Missing-in-Action,” the U.S. government formally notified the family that he was presumed to be dead a year later. In October 1946, the Hobbs family at last held a memorial service in Kokomo for their son, who was duly honored as reportedly the last known Howard County enlistee to be killed in World War II.

For the next 24 years until her death in 1971, mother Hattie Hobbs placed a memorial notice every Aug. 15 in the classifieds section of the local newspaper, recognizing the courage, dedication, and ultimate sacrifice of Lieutenant Howard Harrison, Lieutenant Joe Sahloff, Ensign Wright C. Hobbs Jr. and Ensign Gene Mandeberg from Air Group 88, all lost in 1945 on the very last day of the war with Japan.