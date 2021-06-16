Let’s head east from Kokomotown on State Road 22/U.S. 35. Our journey provides perspective on picture-perfect properties in eastern Howard County.
Plus, a fascinating find in the history archives awaits just as we pass over the bridge with its stunning views of Wildcat Creek about eight miles out of town.
On the other side of the bridge, let’s travel back in time to November 1846. The road is gone, our modern vehicle is now horse-drawn, and the GPS map has been replaced by surveying tools and compass.
Here’s what U.S. deputy surveyors John Mullett and Abner E. Van Ness saw while running township and subdivision lines for the public land survey in the residue of the Miami Indian reserve. (We can recreate this exactly because U.S. 35 lies precisely on the township line.) Setting a post on the southwest corner of Section 33 in Township 24 North, Range 5 East, the two started east and crossed a north-south “Road” about three-tenths of a mile later. According to the handwritten transcription of their field notes, about 100 feet later they entered a “Large Cornfield,” which today is the location of Greentown, Indiana.
Mullett and Van Ness were still in the cornfield when they set their quarter-section post at 40 chains (the half-mile point on the section line). When recording the exact location of section posts in their notes, the surveyors would measure the distance and direction to three or at least two nearby trees as reference points. But the cornfield was empty, except for a single white oak tree measuring 10 inches in diameter about 36 feet northeast of their mark. Moving on east, Van Ness and Mullett left the otherwise barren field about a tenth of a mile later.
Hand-drawn dimensions on the 1847 survey plat from the microfilm collection at the State Archives in Indianapolis show the cornfield must have contained about 40 acres. This evidence of cultivation may be a possible clue of earlier Indigenous Peoples presence.
In fact, a longtime legend says the town was named for an Indian named Green, although that name is not found in tribal or trading post records from the time. We do know our first elected commissioners on Aug. 17, 1844, renamed the county’s easternmost District No. Three as Green Township. And we can definitively date when the first sale occurred once the public land was released in 1847. Charles O. Fry and Robert C. Fair bought the northwest and northeast quarters, respectively, of Section 4 in Township 23 North, Range 5 East. According to the Indianapolis tract book at the State Archives, Fair paid $2 an acre for 142.04 acres on Sept. 1, 1847, while Fry paid $285.06 for 142.53 acres several weeks earlier (July 22).
Greentown was platted in 1848. The dimensions of that cornfield the surveyors saw may explain why both Fair and Fry’s tracts were less than the standard 160 acres normally sold. Perhaps plans for the town were already well underway in the summer of 1847, and the early landowners made an allowance for that fact.