Past & Present: County name change may have been a compromise

Howard County history extends to Feb. 16, 1839, when the Indiana legislature temporarily assigned what remained of the Big Miami Reserve to adjoining counties for judicial purposes. This "residue" of the reservation (which included all of our present county) was designated to be “Richardville” … ”at such time as the Indian title shall be extinguished. …”
For the next five years much of the Miami tribe was being readied for a wrenching removal to Kansas (and later Oklahoma), and squatters filled the reserve. Tipton at one point was being called Cicero when the General Assembly was debating the bill to organize the last two named counties in the state. And the name Richardville was challenged by an amendment to “replace it with Whitcomb” (James Whitcomb was Indiana’s governor at the time).
One name was changed. The other name stayed. And the bill was approved. On Jan. 15, 1844, the new counties of Tipton and Richardville were born.
But our name was troublesome even before organization and occasionally misspelled in official proceedings, e.g. an 1842 citizens’ petition to the legislature “… for the organization of Richardsville (sic) county as a separate county. …” etc. One later account described it this way: Richardville was “difficult to remember, difficult to write, and difficult to pronounce.”
Amid all this churn in north central Indiana, a prominent and well-regarded Hoosier politician named Tilghman A. Howard had died two years before. A native of South Carolina, Howard studied law and was a state legislator in Tennessee before moving to Indiana in 1830. He made his home in Rockville, Parke County. He was U.S. district attorney for seven years and a law partner separately with two future governors —Whitcomb and Joseph A. Wright. Elected to Congress in 1839, Howard resigned in 1840 to run as Democratic candidate for governor, losing to Whig candidate Samuel Bigger, followed by an unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid in 1843. He died Aug. 16, 1844, while on a diplomatic mission in Texas.
General Assembly records from early December 1846 offer a clue that maybe changing our county name was the result of a compromise in the effort to honor Howard.
At that time, several simultaneous petitions had sought to form “a new county” out of parts of Carroll, Cass, Clinton, and Richardville counties. It’s possible — and this is conjecture — that “Howard” may have been the intended name for this proposed new county in 1846. But then a House judiciary committee effectively closed any “further consideration” on the subject of creating another county, since the state constitution stipulates existing counties cannot end up with less than 400 square miles if part is taken for a new one. Perhaps this led to the compromise; the General Assembly still could honor Howard by addressing the “difficulties” with “Richardville.”
The “act to change the name of Richardville county” was introduced during the afternoon session on Dec. 17, 1846. But before the vote on the renaming bill could be taken that same day, a motion was made to strike out the name “Howard” and replace it with “Bigger,” the reasoning being it was “usual to call counties after those who had filled the Executive Chair.” Another motion went to an even more basic question — to ascertain whether “the people of the county desired the change.” Both motions were withdrawn, and the bill was passed.
The act was signed into law by Gov. Whitcomb, Howard’s former law partner, on Dec. 28, 1846.