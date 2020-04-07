It was traced to a young Army private who had reported to sick call at Fort Riley, Kansas, on March 4, 1918.

Within days, they had 500 cases with the same flu-like symptoms. Forty-eight soldiers died; pneumonia was blamed. By March 11, the disease was on the east coast. Through early summer, the first wave of the 1918 influenza pandemic was spreading worldwide. Identified correctly as a new, particularly virulent strain of influenza, the disease claimed most victims through flu-induced pneumonia.

At first it seemed to be largely confined to military men carrying the disease as they were deployed to Europe for the “Great War.” By late summer 1918, the second wave hit when the first civilian deaths were reported in Boston.

The statistics were staggering. In October, 851 deaths in one day were reported just in New York. Eleven-thousand people died that month in Philadelphia. With so many doctors and nurses in Europe to deal with war casualties, the intensity of the illnesses rapidly became a public health crisis.

Back home in Howard County, local physicians had followed the news of the pandemic since summer and had waited nervously for the first case to appear in Kokomo. Most Howard County physicians (including the 70-year-old former mayor and Civil War veteran Dr. John L. Puckett) had signed on to the nationwide “Volunteer Medical Service Corps,” to be deployed stateside as needed to assist communities whose regular physicians were overseas.

The outbreak had led many communities to create new “public health” positions to help coordinate a response to the pandemic. Kokomo’s city health officer was Dr. T.C. Cochran. Dr. F.N. Murray covered the county.

By late September, the wait was over in Indiana. Evansville was among the first to issue a public health warning, when Vanderburgh County officials closed schools, churches, places of amusement, and “all public gatherings until further notice on account of the epidemic of influenza.” Dr. J.N. Hurly, secretary of the state board of health, issued an “advisory directive” recommending such closings, and many cities and counties followed suit.

Health officials kept a particularly close eye on the army installation at Fort Benjamin Harrison, northeast of Indianapolis. The base was involved heavily in wartime support and training; some 10,000 railroad specialist engineers trained there in 1918 alone. Roughly 12,000 soldiers and civilians were stationed there. The first case was reported on Sept. 26, and by Oct. 8 the Army reported 31 victims of influenza (10 died in one night). In one 24-hour period, 180 patients were admitted to the base hospital. At the peak, some 1,500 patients were being treated for the flu and flu-related pneumonia.

Drs. Cochran and Murray could wait no longer in setting up a perimeter against the airborne invader. On Monday, Oct. 7, Kokomo was closed for the flu.

Local news coverage

The impact of influenza in Howard County was reflected almost daily in the local news coverage. Here are excerpts from township updates in the Kokomo Daily Tribune on Friday, Nov. 22, 1918.

GREENTOWN

• Mrs. Sarah Speck is at the home of her son, Charles Speck at Hemlock, nursing her daughter-in-law, who has been very sick with influenza.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• Mrs. Mary Reed and daughter, Miss Myrtle Morris, are very sick at their home on Main street. Mrs. Reed is suffering from a severe attack of heart trouble and Miss Morris has had a relapse from an attack of influenza.

• Miss Merle Manring (a telephone operator), and Miss Ruby Smeltz, employed at Renbarger's grocery, are confined to their homes with influenza.

• Mrs. Loyd Mast and Miss Lelia Warnock are among the latest victims of influenza.

• Mrs. Jane Freeman is recovering from a severe attack of influenza.

• Loren McQuiston and family are recovering from the influenza, all the family having had the disease.

• Miss Nelda Jarvis, who has been attending high school at Kokomo, is attending the Greentown high school while the Kokomo schools are closed.

• Roy Doster went to Wabash Wednesday to attend the funeral of his nephew, Ozro Doster, who died from influenza.

HEMLOCK

• The Friends Quarterly meeting which was to have been held here Friday and Saturday, has been postponed on account of the outbreak of influenza.

• Mrs. Richmond Pickering of Kokomo is here caring for Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Pickering and three children, who have the influenza.

NEW LONDON

• School closed again Monday indefinitely, on account of sickness.