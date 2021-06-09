The Kokomo Park Band will open its 2021 Summer Concert Season in Highland Park on June 9 at 7:30 p.m. with "Summer Sunshine" conducted by KPB Artistic Director Jay Gephart.

The free event will feature two Kokomo Park Band High School Solo Competition winners, Pooja Krishnan and Audrey Wang, both on clarinet. The Retired Rum-Runners Traditional Jazz Band will also perform. Due to the uncertainty regarding the pandemic, this concert will use a somewhat reduced-sized ensemble known as the KPB Gazebo Band. This allows for safe distancing between players while offering a full complement of instruments.

The "Summer Sunshine" theme is one of hope and anticipation as we are again able to enjoy seasonal activities. Selections include "Sunburst" by Erik Morales, "Teddy Bears Picnic" by John Bratton, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," "As Summer was Just Beginning" by Larry Daeh,; Selections from the musical "Grease," "Beach Boys Greatest Hits," and Sousa's "National Game March." "State Street Strut" will feature the Retired Rum-Runners.

Clarinetist Pooja Krishnan will perform "Concertino" by Carl Maria von Weber. She is the winner of the 2020 High School Solo Competition and recently completed her junior year at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. She has been studying clarinet for six years, the past three years with Zoë Manning, concertmaster of the Kokomo Park Band. Originally from California, she now plays in the Symphonic Band at Park Tudor School and has been the principal clarinetist of the Indianapolis Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

In January, 2020, she was a finalist in the Philharmonic Orchestra’s Concerto Competition. Since moving to Indiana, Krishnan has competed three times in the State Solo & Ensemble Contest, receiving gold ratings at the state level. Pooja was selected as principal clarinet of the Indiana All-State Band in 2020, the All State Honor Band this year and, in previous years, the Indiana All-State Junior High Band and the California All-State Junior High Concert Band.

Clarinetist Audrey Wang will perform the First Movement of von Weber's "Clarinet Concerto #2." She is the 2021 winner of the KPB High School Solo Competition. She has completed her junior year at Park Tudor School and, since age 9 has studied clarinet with Zoë Manning. In 2017 and 2018, she was selected to the Indiana Junior All-State Band and in 2020 and 2021, the All-State Honor Band. She has been a member of the Indianapolis Youth Orchestra since 2018 and served as its Principal Clarinet. She was a co-winner of the New World Philharmonic Concerto Competition and was a soloist with New World performing at the Circle Theater. She has earned consecutive Gold ratings at State ISSMA Solo competition and received “with Distinction” honors for the past two years.

Concerts are produced with the support of the Kokomo Parks Department, Community Foundation of Howard County, Indiana Arts Commission, Center Township Trustee, Tippecanoe Arts Federation, National Endowment for the Arts and the Albert Whitehill Clowes Foundation. This concert is sponsored by Caron and Jones Dental Care.

The majority of the band's funding depends on donations from individuals. Contributions may be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039 or may be made online at www.kokomoparkband.org.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to Northwestern School's auditorium.