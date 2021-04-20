Paint, stain protect the investment

Paint and stain aren’t just for aesthetic appeal – they have practical benefits as well that can extend the life of wood and protect the investment.

Jacob Guy, an IU Kokomo student who’s completing an internship as the regional manager for Student Painters, has been helping homeowners in the region learn more about the value of paint and stain, beyond just freshening up the look of a home, fence, or deck.

“I talk to people and help them understand the importance of painting because I used to think, before I started painting, that it was just to make a home look nice,” Guy said. “But it’s protecting people’s homes. A house is an asset.”

In addition to increasing curb appeal, fresh paint or stain has a number of other benefits. On wood, paint and stain protect the material. Paint provides the most protection for wood from the sun, which can lead to degradation and erosion, and protects it from rain and wind. Stain also protects wood from climate and wear conditions.

When choosing between the two, consider the differences. The biggest difference between paint and stain is that paint sits on the top surface, while stain seeps into the material. Stain typically is less costly than paint and said to be easier to apply. In some cases, it doesn’t need more than one coat, and it doesn’t need to be painted onto a primed surface. Paint takes more time to apply, as the surface needs to be primed, and more than one coat typically is needed.

“What stain does is different from paint. Paint goes over wood, and it protects it, whereas a stain will soak in,” Guy said.

Stain is a popular choice for those looking to keep the natural look of the wood, which can highlight the wood grain. But with more stain options on the market, like solid stains, a more paint-like look can be achieved with a stain.

Guy said some customers are surprised by just how many color choices are available in stains. For instance, there are upwards of 100 shades of a lot of colors, and they come in a variety of opacities.

As he’s been working as the regional manager for Student Painters, Guy said a common misconception he’s found is that some people don’t think treated wood needs to be painted or stained. That’s not true, he said.

“I’ve estimated people’s homes, and they’ll have decks that they’re like, ‘Well, it’s treated wood.’ What I’ve learned is that just because it’s treated wood, you still want to protect it, whether it’s a stain or paint because stain will soak in there and protect your wood and make it last longer. Paint will protect the outside of the wood to help it last longer. It could cause your life expectancy for a fence or a deck or your home to extend by more years just by painting or staining it.”

When painting a home, Guy stressed the importance of not taking any shortcuts. If someone’s paint is chipping and peeling, it’s a sign that it needs to be repainted.

“If you’re looking at the side of your house, the side of your door trim, your garage door trim and you see peeling paint, that’s a key sign that you need to scrape it and sand it down and then put a new coat of paint on it,” Guy said. “What a lot of people do is they can go the most cost-effective way – which I did this too, so I’m not blaming anyone for going this route – but I would go to Lowe’s or Menards and get their cheap paint and put it on there.”

Going that route, Guy said, can leave a homeowner having to paint again not long after. Scraping the worn paint is key, along with purchasing quality paint, he said. Paying more upfront and taking the time to do the job right will save the homeowner from paying more in the long run.

“When you have cracks in your paint and the paint is peeling, that just allows the weather to get in there and the moisture to get in your wood. It causes it to rot, and now you’ve got to get it painted anyway. So now you run into a problem where you just have to spend more money just to get that fixed,” he said.

For those who don’t want to take on the job themselves, they always can hire professionals. Guy is beginning painting season next week and booking jobs now. For more information, call 765-252-9245 or email jacobcguy18@gmail.com.