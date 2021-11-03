Paid Advertisement: Oaks of Kokomo brings home ownership options to community

A subdivision on the outskirts of the northeast side of the city is offering residents great options for home ownership, while also handling financing for future residents.

The Oaks of Kokomo, 2000 County Road N. 250 E., a manufactured subdivision, has steadily grown over the past year, bringing life and community to a location better known for its cornfields.

As the community takes shape with a mix of young families and retirees, development manager Jennifer Haasz is excited to expand into phase two, which will offer an additional 20-plus land home sites within the subdivision very quickly.

“Over the past year we have become a thriving little community, and I’m excited about the new opportunities for growth as we near the start of phase two,” Jennifer said.

The Oaks of Kokomo is being built with the working families in mind. Homes start at $80 per square foot, with house sizes ranging from 1,000 to 2,400 square feet. The homes feature very similar construction specs as site built housing, along with northern wrapped insulation and smart home technology.

Customization is one of the core attractions at The Oaks of Kokomo. Future residents may choose from a variety of cabinet and countertop styles in the kitchen and decide whether they want a walk-in shower or soothing tub in the bathroom.

"The American Farmhouse kitchens with industrial accents throughout the rest of the home are huge right now,” Jennifer said. “The five bedroom, three bathroom loft floor-plan best demonstrate the latest available amenities in today's market.”

Endless possibilities extend to the exterior as well. Is your new home blue with a white picket fence or tan with a landscaped front yard ready for spring flowers?

These homes also have two decks, concrete driveways, sidewalks and private mailboxes. Personal touches and options abound.

Jennifer recommends clients work directly with the team at The Oaks to professionally assist them through the entire the process. They have many years working directly with banks that specialize in this type of financing.

“We are here to make the entire process much easier and flow quickly to get you into your home as quick as possible,” Jennifer said.

Turnaround for home completion is relatively short, with units ready in a matter of months compared to potentially waiting up to 18 months or more for a site-built house.

Since the Kokomo workforce is at the heart and soul of the community, The Oaks of Kokomo is focused on offering the best options possible for home ownership. They work with banks specializing in manufactured homes that offer FHA loans, conventional loans, flexible terms and approvals for those with lower credit scores.

“Our payments for owning your land and your home are often times cheaper than the current going rate for rent,” Jennifer said.

“Most importantly, don’t qualify yourself,” she said of those who might believe themselves unable to attain a home in the community. “Let us help qualify you.”

One of the many benefits of The Oaks of Kokomo is location. Residents get the best of both worlds: a quiet country setting with the amenities of city life only minutes away. Indiana 931 is a quick drive down 100 North, and with it comes restaurants, fast food options, Wal-Mart and the Markland Mall.

Convenience is key when it comes to a healthy work and life balance. A home in The Oaks of Kokomo is within an easy drive to GM, Chrysler, Community Howard Regional Health and Ivy Tech, making it the perfect location for those who want to spend as much time at home with their loved ones as possible.

The location also falls within the highly sought after Northwestern School District.

“Our current as well as future residents love that such a beautiful community is right here in Northwestern! There are very few homes available in Northwestern,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer has made Kokomo her home over the past few years. Originally from northeast Ohio, she has owned multiple manufactured housing retail sales centers in Kentucky and Tennessee before moving into land development and housing subdivisions. After taking a short break from the industry, she joined up with business partner and investor Tupper Baker.

“We both have an absolute passion to help people,” she said of their friendship.

“That’s what makes me proud to work for Jen and Tupper,” said sales manager Mike Huskey. “Their hearts are in the right place.”

The Oaks of Kokomo opened sooner than expected, Jennifer said, due to a demand for housing. Because of this, much of the land is still under development, but the final product will have below ground utilities, new streets with decorative lighting, street signs and an entrance way welcoming residents and visitors.

If a Kokomo resident already owns land but wants a new home, as a retail manufactured housing dealer, Jennifer said there are many available floor plans and styles to choose from. Jennifer provides an easy turn-key, start-to-finish service, helping you get into your dream home on your own property. All someone has to do is call.

Jennifer can be reached by calling or texting 765-614-8807. Mike can also be reached at 765-210-3856. You may also email kokomohomes181@gmail.com for more information or visit theoaksofkokomo.com for pictures, virtual tours and links to social media accounts.

The experienced team at The Oaks of Kokomo is looking forward to showing you just how easy it is to own your own home and land. They look forward to meeting you.