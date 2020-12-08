One for the books: Couple weds at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

A Kokomo couple had all the literary elements for their own romance novel, and their story wrapped up fittingly with a one-of-a-kind wedding at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.

On Halloween, Caele (Pemberton) and Ben Rutz tied the knot at the south branch library among a small group of family and friends, and despite a plot twist that reduced their guest list dramatically, they said it couldn’t have been a happier ending at a place Caele had grown to love since moving to Kokomo four-and-a-half years ago.

Moving to the Midwest

In May 2016, Caele moved from her home state of Oklahoma to the City of Firsts to take a job as a reporter at the Kokomo Tribune. She was new to town, single, and looking to meet someone.

She was coming up short until that fall when Ben moved from North Carolina to Kokomo to work as on-air talent for Z92.5. One of Caele’s coworkers was friends with Jessica Green at Z92.5 who asked whether Ben was single. Turned out, he was.

With Green’s help matchmaking, Ben and Caele went on a first date around Halloween four years ago to Big Ben Coffee and Edge of Insanity, a local haunted house, and they hit it off. The couple began dating, and one of their favorite places became the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. Caele was an avid reader, and the two participated in a lot of the programming the library put on. Caele even credited the library for the reason she got her driver’s license updated quickly after her out-of-state move.

Fast forward two years, and Ben proposed to Caele in front of a crowd at the Haynes-Apperson Festival, another Kokomo staple, in Foster Park.

When Lisa Fipps, director of marketing at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library heard about their engagement – she knew them due to their support of the library – she reached out to them and suggested they get married at the library.

Caele, who didn’t realize that could even be a possibility, was intrigued. She and Ben were taken around the south branch library to visualize how a wedding could happen in there among the stacks, computers, reference desk, and the like. The pair wanted to make sure they were picking the best option before committing, so they toured other local and out-of-town wedding venues. The library outdid them all.

“They walked us through what it would look like if we wanted to have the ceremony and the reception there, and of all the different places that we looked, we were most impressed with the library. And we were pretty impressed with some other places,” said Caele.

They were in.

A plot twist

The couple planned a large wedding, and Ben visualized it taking up a large portion of the library. Getting married was a big deal, and Ben wanted to have as many loved ones be a part of it as possible. Green, of course, was going to officiate.

However, COVID-19 hit in the spring, and plans began to change. The couple came up with a variety of backup plans from having parents only to having no guests at all. However, under the direction of the library, the couple didn’t have to get that extreme as the library was open to the public in October. They were given the green light to still have their wedding party attend, along with a limited number of guests.

“We were ready to do whatever we needed to do. If it was just going to be me and Ben and Jessica officiating, we were prepared for that. We were prepared to just do our parents, so we were definitely in communication with [the library] the whole time. And we had a really solid insurance plan for the event, so they were comfortable with us still having it,” said Caele.

With a revised plan in place, the couple was excited. Leading up to the wedding, they created all kinds of book-themed centerpieces and had collected classic books to display. They were ready.

Wedding in the stacks

On Oct. 31, Caele and Ben walked down the aisle, which was set up under the library’s stained glass ceiling lights, at the south branch library in front of the large wall of windows.

It was perfect.

Afterward, the newlyweds, wedding party, and guests gathered in the library’s conference room, which was complete with a deejay, dancing, and of course, face coverings.

“I loved it,” said Caele. “I loved planning for it. I loved actually getting married there. I loved getting ready at the library. And then taking all the pictures we took before the ceremony among the books in the stacks, and that was really fun.”

Despite the changing plans due to COVID, Ben said the wedding ended up the way it was meant to.

“The folks over at the library were super accommodating for us to get in and do everything, especially with it being a pandemic,” said Ben. “And obviously we wanted a massive wedding originally with like hundreds of people, and it was going to be all across the library. It was going to be just this incredible undertaking, and of course with COVID we narrowed that down to only immediate family and wedding party. So it was this incredibly small wedding, but it looked gorgeous. It was a really fun time.”

Another first

According to Fipps, the director of marketing at the library, this was the first time a wedding had been held that she knew of at the library. And it doesn’t have to be the last.

Fipps said the library would be open to having another one there in the future.

“One of the things that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library does — and I think we do well, and we’ve really excelled at in the last six or so years especially — is finding ways to say ‘yes’ whenever we can. And here’s two people who love the library, and we love them. So why not?” Fipps said. “We could do it again. We would be happy to do it again, and now that we’ve done it once, we kind of have a better idea of what all we need to double check on.”

Looking at the photos of the wedding, Fipps said they embodied what the library is all about: joy, love, playfulness, and adventure.

“It was just like everything that makes books wonderful was part of their wedding, and we were so excited to be a part of it,” Fipps said.