Years ago, I began collecting old-age thoughts. At the time, they were amusing. Now I’m old. They are true but no longer funny.
Are you to the place that “going out is good, and coming home is better?” That’s how I used to feel after lengthy vacations. Now the minute my husband pushes the button to open our garage door, I’m happy to return home in an hour because the house is still here, and there were no accidents.
It used to bother me if people called me by my name, and I couldn’t recall their names or where our paths had crossed. Now I ask their names and where we had been together previously. They happily share that information, and I make an effort not to forget —in case we meet again.
Do you enjoy reading? I’ve read a few books twice without realizing this until I’d nearly finish the second time. In old age, time should not be wasted reading a book more than once. Give it to someone with instructions to pass it on to another person who enjoys reading, and never return the book to the original owner.
After my husband and I hit 90, it’s good to have friends say, “You look great” but do not add “for your age.” When our doctors remark “You are amazing,” we’re happy. It’s even better if those words come from our children. Now that COVID-19 has created the need for people to wear masks, I’m delighted to hide all my wrinkles. Our son has sent several large masks that cover our faces from our eyes to underneath the chin. A scar created above the wrinkles when my glasses cut my cheek an inch doesn’t show either.
Because I understand only too well, it is amusing when I read, “There are three signs of old age. The first is loss of memory. I forget the other two.” That’s why I’m trying to slow my speaking to the same speed as my ability to think.
Certainly, I can identify with, “When leaning over to pick something up off the floor, ask yourself if there is anything else you need to do while you are down there.” I use a small shopping cart to get me where I need to go in the house. In it are two well-worn canes used to retrieve things on the floor. That results in not needing to lean over to rescue something accidentally dropped.
There is little doubt. “Getting old is a new kind of challenge. My college roommate says, 'Our short-term memory isn’t what it used to be but long-term memory holds family, friends, and faith near and dear. That’s important. Let the rest go.' Remember, “It’s not what we gather but what we scatter that tells what kind of life we’ve lived.” Each of us needs to remember, “The nicest place to be is in someone’s thoughts. The safest place to be is in someone’s prayers. And the very best place to be is in God’s hands.”