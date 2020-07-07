During these days of staying at home and not leaving for anything except medical appointments is a perfect time to begin a project that has been postponed for years.

It’s cleaning house one sheet of paper at a time. What an impossible, time-consuming undertaking this is! Collecting began more than 50 years ago. Now it’s necessary to read each page and decide what should be saved or tossed.

This one goes to our granddaughters, “Maturity is the ability to do a job whether you’re supervised or not; finish a job once it’s started; carry money without spending it; and last but not least, it’s the ability to bear an injustice without wanting to get even.”

Apparently, my sense of humor has faded in old age because jokes on the laughs pages that were circled that are no longer amusing. For example, “A teenager, pointing to the crumpled fender of the family car said to her father, 'Good news, dad. You haven’t been pouring all those insurance payments down the drain.'” Then there was, “The mother of a teenage son was leaving him alone for the first time. She was concerned that he was eating well-balanced meals and phoned him a few days after her departure. When she anxiously asked, 'Have you been eating anything green?' he replied, 'Only the bread.'”

Many brought back memories of years gone by. For example, I’m not a golfer but certainly agree with this definition of that sport: “It’s an ineffectual attempt to direct an uncontrollable sphere into an inaccessible hole with instruments ill-adapted to the purpose.” Shortly after my husband and I were married, my husband made the mistake of thinking he could teach me how to play golf. After two lessons, he realized this wasn’t going to happen.

Although my parents worked on a farm and didn’t believe in any recreation, my husband became interested in golf when he was old enough to caddy and carry clubs. There were no carts in those days. He earned money to provide food for the eight children in the family. His father died when he was less than a year old.

Lightning struck the barn on the farm where they lived. In the process of attempting to get animals to safety outside the barn, a burning beam fell on his father. His mother had to sell the farm to pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

Although she was qualified to teach school, more money could be earned working in a restaurant and being a maid for a wealthy family. Since she was seldom home. Her children were so busy taking care of each other that there was no time to get in any trouble.

During college, my husband was on the golf team and did well. After boot camp, he spent four years playing golf in the United States Navy. He was on a winning team with Billy Casper and Gene Littler. Billy and Gene turned pro when they were discharged. We returned to Indiana where my husband earned a master’s degree and a license to be a school principal because we thought there was security in doing that!