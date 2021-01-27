Non-traditional scholarships are for students who are currently in college or returning to college. Eligibility guidelines for the scholarships are available at www.cfhoward.org. Online applications are available at howardclintoncarrollscholars.communityforce.com. Deadline for applying is Feb. 1. For more information, contact the foundation office at 765-454-7298 or email kim@cfhoward.org. These scholarships are available providing the availability of sufficient funds and review by the Scholarship Committee.

William S. & Susannah B. Hough

Memorial Scholarship

The William S. and Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship is available to students who have graduated or will graduate from any public high school or accredited private high school located in Howard County, Ind., who will be attending Indiana University Kokomo, Purdue University Kokomo, or Ivy Tech Community College in Kokomo. Students must be enrolled in a program leading to an associate or bachelor’s degree.

June Brown Hill PEO Nursing

Scholarship

The June Brown Hill PEO Nursing Scholarship is available for Howard County residents who are or will be enrolled in an accredited educational institution to study nursing. Students must demonstrate academic ability, high moral character, and have an excellent mental attitude.

Fisher Medical Scholarship

The Fisher Medical Scholarship is available to Howard County residents or Howard County high school graduates who are accepted to an accredited School of Medicine and pursuing a medical degree.

Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship

The Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship is available to Howard County high school graduates enrolled, or planning to enroll, in any accredited college, university, or nursing school in the United States. Careers in per-medicine, medicine, two-year associate program in nursing, three-year diploma program in nursing, and four-year bachelor of nursing program will be considered providing any such program is preparation for obtaining a registered nurse designation or a M.D. degree.

Holtson Family Teacher’s Scholarship

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Holtson Family Teacher’s Scholarship is available for late-in-life, second career, or other non-traditional students on an educative track to become teachers in Indiana.

Rotary Club – Early Risers Scholarship

The Kokomo Rotary Club – Early Risers Scholarship is available to graduates of a Howard County public or private high school who are in their third or fourth year of college study and who are active in community service.

Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship

The Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship is available to Howard County residents or former students of any Howard County high school, who are or will be attending the Indiana University School of Medicine to pursue a degree as a medical doctor.

Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship

The Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship is available to graduates of any Howard County high school who are pursuing courses of study in fields that lead to careers in the medical/dental profession at any accredited college, university, or nursing school in the United States.

Walter J. Moss Teacher Enhancement Scholarship

This fund provides scholarships to professional educators in the Kokomo School Corporation or Howard County school districts who are seeking an advanced degree and/or certification beyond initial certification. The degree or certification sought should be in the field of education or the subject area taught at any degree-granting institution approved by the State of Indiana. Apply through the Kokomo Education Foundation, Debbie Vawter, at 765-455-8000.

Sellers Scholarships

Applications are now available for the Taylor High School Sellers Scholarships. They can be picked up at the High School Guidance Office or the Superintendent’s Office. They are also available from cshort123@taylor.k12.in.us. Applications are due by April 15. Applicants must be seniors or Taylor grads, going back to the Class of ’69. Amount will depend on the funds available and the number of applicants. Likely the amount will be the same as last year, $600. Students may reapply each year, including technical and grad schools. The grants are paid from interest on a donation of $750,000 by the Lloyd, Grace, & Gene Sellers Family. Most years, there are usually about 70 recipients — half seniors and half graduates. To date, almost $1,000,000 has been awarded in over 1,000 grants. The original principal has not been touched. Besides the basic grants, there are two other opportunities of $1,000 — internships for college sophomores (or higher) and non-traditional (grads over 35). There is a limit of five for each of these each year, and recipients may ask for renewals.