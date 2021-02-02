Night to Shine goes virtual

The fourth annual Night to Shine prom will look different this year as it moves to a virtual format, but organizers are pulling out all the stops to give attendees a personalized and memorable experience.

The virtual prom, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will take place on Friday, Feb. 12, but on the Wednesday prior, those who plan to attend are invited to a drive-thru celebration to help them get ready for the big day. According to event coordinator Mandy Polster, the pre-prom event aims to bring a bigger sense of community and a personalized aspect to an otherwise virtual event.

“Because we still want our friends to feel so celebrated and so loved — that’s the entire intent behind the event — we’re going to supply them with a gift bag (during the drive-thru event), which we always do, but we’re also going to put some special attention into it to make sure they can set up their home as a celebration,” said Polster.

On Feb. 10, guests can arrive in the parking lot at Northview Church where they will drive to four stops. At one stop, the guests will pick up a silk corsage or boutonniere. The next stop is a gift bag station where they’ll get balloons, encouraging notes, and trinkets before moving onto a dessert station where the guest and their caregiver will receive sweet treats before ending at a “dance party” station. At that station, volunteers will surround the vehicle and dance to music while the guest celebrates with them from inside the vehicle.

“We’re really trying to share that love with them, and we’ll distribute those items to them in a drive-thru event. Our guests and caregivers will not get out of the car; they’ll just roll down their window or maybe pop the drunk if they’re most comfortable with that,” said Polster.

Then on Friday, guests will be able to “attend” prom virtually through an online link. The experience is being created by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and while Polster doesn’t know all of the surprises yet, she said it will include dancing and interactive games.

Polster said the event will be fun and meaningful to guests, despite the different format this year.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone that we can’t celebrate with them in person. It’s just such a wonderful night for our guests, our volunteers, so we’re just trying to come up with creative ways of continuing to share that love,” she said.

A tough year of isolation and social distancing, Polster said, affected everyone, including the special needs community. Night to Shine, she hoped, will ease some of the effects by bringing a sense of community and belonging.

“I think for every human being, the effects of isolation are real, and especially in a spiritual community, we are made for relationships. That is kind of one of the foundational principles of being a Christian, being together and understanding and processing life together and the highs and lows. Our special needs community deserves the very same, and unfortunately the effects of isolation for them, as I understand it, can be compounded because, again, they need the community just like all human beings do,” she said.

To register for the event as a guest or volunteer, or for donation opportunities, visit northviewchurch.us/nighttoshine. The event is for those with special needs ages 14 and older.

Polster said there also are unique opportunities for group home experiences. She encouraged any group homes interested in participating to contact her at nighttoshine@northviewchurch.us.