Kokomo Humane Society announced today a $50,000 grant investment from the newly-named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Kokomo.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like the Kokomo Humane Society, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Kokomo Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
Karen Wolfe, executive director of the humane society, said the grant is important to the shelter as it enables them to continue to develop existing programs as well as grow new o
“Petco Love’s support means so much to our organization. They have had confidence in us from the beginning of our transformation. Petco Love helped us over several years, move from a 37 percent to 93 percent save rate. They were also a major factor in helping us build our new humane society. Knowing that Petco Love believed in us has made me feel like we could truly reach our lifesaving goals," said Wolfe.
Since 2010 euthanasia has dropped over 56 percent, saving 94 percent of the animals taken in. The practice of using euthanasia for reasons of space no longer exists, said Wolfe, and hundreds of sick and injured animals that previously would not have been saved are now given extensive medical treatment.
"Enriching the time animals spend at the shelter is a priority as is finding each animal a forever home," said Wolfe. "Moving to the new facility at 729 E. Hoffer has made it possible to pursue Kokomo Humane’s mission: Improving the lives of animals, preventing cruelty through education, uniting pets with families."