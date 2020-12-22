New Year’s Eve ball drop canceled

Downtown will look different this New Year’s Eve as the annual ball drop has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite the tradition not happening this year, all isn’t lost. Several activities are in place to give the community ways to count down to 2021. Susan Alexander, manager of the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, said she’s looking forward to the alternative plans.

“We know how important it is for the community to celebrate together,” Alexander said. “We love the fact that everyone can celebrate the countdown to a new year a little differently with us this year.”

One way people can start their countdown is by getting an up-close look at the lighted ball models, created by high school students, that have been used for the City of Firsts’ New Year’s Eve ball drops.

Over the past two decades, the community has celebrated New Year’s Eve thanks to a collaboration between the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association and the Kokomo TechnoKats, the Kokomo High School robotics team. The TechnoKats have helped create three models, each more technologically advanced than the last.

The most recent ball features over 16 million colors and was used for the first time last year. The oldest model, which was used between 1998 and 2004, is no longer in working order, though it is propped open to display “the web of wiring” inside.

The three ball models are on display at Markland Mall now through Jan. 10.

Despite not having a ball drop this year, Joy Dewing, head coach for the TechnoKats, said she was excited to be able to show off the lighted ball models.

“TechnoKats look forward to running the ball drop for the New Year’s Eve event in downtown Kokomo each year,” she said. “In this year, with so many changes, we’re delighted to still be able to serve the community by displaying three generations of the lighted ball at Markland Mall.”

Another way the community can celebrate the end of the year is to share their New Year’s wishes while at the mall. Now through Jan. 15, a “wish wall” is set up at the Markland Mall tower entrance near Prodigy Burger, and people can write down their wishes on sticky notes and post them to the wall.

After the New Year, some of the wishes will be shared on social media.

Then, the community also can celebrate by partaking in the Kokomo Countdown Challenge, a video challenge presented by the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo, and NIPSCO.

To participate, individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to make short videos to post on social media with the hashtag #kokomocountdown where they’ll share their New Year’s wish and challenge three others to do the same.

The challenge will run through the end of the year and culminate with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore sharing his wish virtually.

Alexander said the challenge is a fun way to celebrate and also a way to reach people who might not have come downtown on New Year’s Eve to begin with.

“Maybe people can’t come out because it’s too late,” she said. “Or maybe they have traditionally stayed home that evening because it’s too cold. So we’re very hopeful that we’ll get to engage even more people in this community celebration.”

The Downtown Association and the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce will highlight some videos leading up to New Year’s Eve.