New wedding venue to open this spring

The owners of Blye’s Bridal are giving couples another wedding venue option with the opening of The Experience this spring.

The venue, located on the second floor of the Kokomo Country Club, is being fully renovated now and will include a private bridal suite, capacity for 300, and a completely updated look and luxurious feel. The idea to open a wedding venue in Kokomo grew out of a concern owner Laura O’Donnell had been hearing from brides while working at Blye’s Bridal.

“I get to hear from brides, and brides wanted a bigger venue so they could have more people. And that’s’ one of the things they mentioned,” said O’Donnell who’s opening the venue with her husband, Marcus Misinec. “There was a little bit of a gap, and it was brides that would come in and would say different things. So when this opportunity came about, we thought we’ll give it a shot and see what happens.”

In addition to having a larger capacity, the venue also will allow for unique wedding options. In cooperation with the Kokomo Country Club, couples can arrange to be married on the golf course or use the pool for cocktail hour.

The venue’s large bar is being remodeled by Scott Pitcher, owner of Fortune Companies, and a new sound system is being installed. Couples will be able to use their own catering, though catering through the Kokomo County Club also will be available.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

O’Donnell said she’s looking forward to giving couples another top-notch option locally. She complimented the current venues but also noted they book quickly.

“There’s just not a lot, so we’re finding that as soon as those book, your options are gone. And they do book. Everything books up fast. We have bookings already for this coming spring and summer wedding time, so we’d like to keep brides here locally if at all possible instead of going to the Westfield, Carmel options,” she said.

O’Donnell and Misinec, who work fulltime as attorneys, purchased Blye’s Bridal in June 2019. O’Donnell wanted to get into the space, she said, to bring joy to others. Since, she’s been enjoying being a part of brides’ journeys.

“It’s where I go to kind of get a break. It’s so fun seeing the brides, just the pure happiness and the joy. I enjoy seeing that and the family groups that come with them and just the different dynamics,” she said. “But it’s one place that just for the most part is nothing but happiness, and that’s why we did it to begin with. I just wanted to give people a little happiness if possible, and it’s been good.”

With an anticipated spring opening, couples can book The Experience now online at www.theexperiencekokomo.com. For more information, call 765-480-8292.