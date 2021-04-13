New task force aims to combat infant mortality

Howard County has had and continues to have a high infant mortality rate, and a new task force has formed to combat that to ensure all children live to celebrate their first birthdays.

The Indiana State Department of Health has encouraged counties with high rates of sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID) to be more proactive about addressing the issue and providing prevention education, and Howard County has stepped up to the plate. The task force includes medical professionals, the coroner, representatives from Systems of Care, a doula, those who work with youth and families, and more.

“Infant mortality has been a national issue for many years, and as a nation we’ve been trying to reduce that. And as a state, we’ve been trying to reduce it. And as a county, we’ve been trying to reduce it,” said Barb Hilton, the director of Prevent Child Abuse Howard County. “What’s really interesting is last year our infant mortality rate came down, but the portion of infant mortality that has to do with safe sleep went up. That was really concerning because that’s just such an area of prevention education.”

From 2017 to 2020, Howard County had 10 SUIDs, which is when a child dies suddenly and unexpectedly between birth and age 1. In 2017, there were two, followed by one in 2018, three in 2019, and four in 2020. Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele investigated all 10 cases, and during those four years, eight of the 10 deaths listed unsafe sleep as a component that led to the death.

"Eight of the infant mortality deaths have involved improper sleeping environments, and so with that coming forward, we need to address the issue and do all we can do to educate everyone about unsafe sleep," said Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.

While there are many statistics about the causes of infant mortality, Hilton said one of the most preventable causes is unsafe sleep practices.

“It could be something like they have blankets or toys in the crib with them. It could be something like they didn’t have a crib. Maybe they were co-sleeping in a bed. It could be somebody fell asleep on the couch with them. It could be a lot of different things, but the child was most likely not sleeping alone on his back in a safe crib, which is what we recommend,” said Hilton.

One of the goals of the task force is to work on prevention education, including educating parents, guardians, and caregivers on safe sleep practices. Seele said another goal is to educate parents and guardians on the resources that are available to them locally.

In addition, of the 10 infant mortality deaths that occurred from 2017 to 2020, four were African Americans, which is “way out of proportion” to the demographics, Hilton said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Lisa Washington, director of Howard County Minority Health Alliance, is on the task force and has been working at the state level to get legislation that potentially could lead to better outcomes for minority mothers and babies.

“We know that there’s a disparity when it comes to race, and we have been working to get some things started,” Washington said.

One of those hopeful changes would come in the form of Medicaid expansion for coverage. Washington said if a woman is not healthy before she has a baby, the woman may not have a healthy pregnancy. Having access to healthcare could make a difference.

“They’ve done a lot of research, and when it comes to minorities or low income or people who don’t have insurance, we have a lot of guesses as to why we think they’re having unhealthy babies. We look at things like is it because they’re low birth rate? Is it because they’re pre-term? Is it because they didn’t get early prenatal care? Is it because they’re smoking?” she said. “We just see a wide variety of why these things are, and in minorities we even see it sometimes in women who have a higher degree of education who sometimes are faced with infant mortality.”

As part of Minority Health Alliance, Washington recently helped to get doulas — trained companions who are not medical professionals but support mothers-to-be through their pregnancies — approved for reimbursement.

The plan is to be able to offer expecting mothers doulas who will attend medical appointments with them and advocate for them.

“They don’t provide any medical care, but what they do is they’re an advocate. They go to appointment with the mom-to-be. They make sure that she understands things, and they advocate for her. So we are hoping that that is one thing that is really going to help with maternal and infant mortality,” Washington said.

Indiana’s infant mortality rate, which is measured by the rate of 1,000 live births, was 6.5 percent in 2019. The five-year average rate for Howard County from 2015 to 2019 was 7.29 percent. As a nation, the rate just recently dipped below 6 percent.

Prevent Child Abuse Howard County has submitted a letter of intent to apply for a Title IV grant that will help fund the prevention education programs and work of the task force, but Hilton said the program will go on regardless.

Editor’s note: This article comes as part of a series of articles for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Next week’s article will focus on safe sleep recommendations.