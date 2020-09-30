The season is changing; do you need a change too? Bona Vista has immediate openings for your new career today.
Do you need a job with a flexible schedule, full benefit package, and opportunity for advancement? You should consider a position as a Caregiver for the Developmentally Disabled (CDD). The work is rewarding and a valuable service in the community. What’s more is that Bona Vista provides all the training required for a successful career at no cost to you.
If you are motivated by making a difference in someone's life, Bona Vista has openings for you.
"I never realized how much I would appreciate this job and the persons we serve. Bona Vista has allowed me to grow within the agency from a caregiver into my now human resources role as an HR specialist," said Catrina Miles, who has worked with the agency for five years as a Caregiver for the Developmentally Disabled and almost four years in the Human Resources office. "I didn't realize how much I would miss the individuals I served when I transitioned between departments, so much that I continue to pick up shifts as a caregiver whenever there is a need. My job as a caregiver is so rewarding because my clients and I get to learn and grow with each other. Not only that, but I get to celebrate holidays, birthdays and milestones with them. They really are family."
There are many perks to working for Bona Vista, including the ability to set your own work schedule around your classes and family needs. All full-time employees are eligible for medical, dental, and vision coverage, as well as a telehealth service and a 401k retirement plan. Two additional benefits provided for staff are a discounted gym membership and an employee assistance program. Bona Vista caregivers have the potential to receive an annual rate wage increase and have the opportunity to promote internally.
Employees also have access to various staff development initiatives, including professional growth and personal interest activities. Caregivers are celebrated with special meals and treats annually during our CDD Appreciation Week. Bona Vista also offers an employee referral program that rewards current staff a bonus when they refer someone that joins our team.
If you have a chance to speak with any of our long-term employees, please do! You will be surprised at the flexibility, as well as the gratification in providing our services. Perhaps the greatest incentive to working at Bona Vista is the value that you can bring to someone’s life; we put the ‘care’ in caregiving.
Visit our website for a list of current position openings at www.bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273.