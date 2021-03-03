With the potential to grow geographically, a local business owner brought on two new partners to help expand the business, and they’ve been doing just that.

Brothers and Ryan and Brent McClaran joined CPS Midwest Owner Bryan Bitner as partners in 2019, and they’ve been successful in expanding the credit card processing company’s territory to southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. Bitner said he’s proud of the growth the company has seen, and the new partnership has been a win-win for everyone.

“Our business has really exploded with taking over southern Indiana and Kentucky, and I’ve learned just through a partnership, bringing in additional ownership allows everybody to have skin in the game versus just hiring salespeople. I wanted to get people involved that cared about what we do and cared about our customers,” Bitner said.

The McClarans, Bitner said, were those people. An added benefit was that they understood the credit card processing business from a small business standpoint, as the brothers own two of their own small businesses, McClaran’s Auto Sales and Lexi’s Drink Barn.

Brent said a part of what drew him to want to join as a partner was that it would get him further involved in the community. It also would allow him to help other small businesses by handling their credit card processing services and finding them customized solutions as he knew fees on credit cards can be draining on small businesses.

“The main reason I wanted to come on as partner was I’ve always been interested in the business and working with other small businesses, building a rapport with them,” Brent said. “You create relationships by helping people with these services.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic when many small businesses were struggling, the partners said CPS Midwest was able to offer them solutions that helped them through tough times with a zero-fee program that eliminated monthly processing charges, statement fees, authorization fees, and transaction fees.

The company also began offering fully contactless payment options to customers. They set up many businesses’ websites to allow for online payment and online ordering. Those options, Bitner said, proved popular and helpful to small business owners.

Ryan said that type of customer experience is what sets CPS Midwest apart from other credit card processing companies and was a reason why he wanted to get involved as a partner. There’s no 1-800 number to call when a customer needs help; the agents are nearby and can help them one-on-one, he said.

With CPS Midwest coming up on its 12th year in business, Bitner said he was proud of how far the business has come and looked forward to seeing how far it will go with the McClarans at the helm with him.

“I’m just super blessed. When I first started, I had no idea it was going to turn into what it did. It is really the loyalty of our customers and the communities that we’re in. And it goes back to our drive toward customer service. That’s what we pride ourselves in,” Bitner said.

For more information, visit cpsmidwest.com, call 765-450-7243, or stop by at 700 E. Firmin St., Suite 228.