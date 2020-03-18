A new Kokomo School Board member hopes to overcome a number of challenges facing public education, including educating the community on the need for increased public school funding.
Dave Emry, a 1984 graduate of Haworth High School, was appointed to the board during the March school board meeting to fill a vacant seat left after the resignation of Cristi Brewer-Allen. Now, Emry is excited to get started.
“I’m all about continuous improvement. I think Kokomo Schools has a lot to offer, and I hope to do everything I can to keep this positive momentum going,” Emry said.
Being on the school board has been a dream for Emry. In 2014, he ran for an at-large seat on the Kokomo School Board but ultimately fell short on votes to secure one of the three seats. Out of the gate, Emry was looking forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the way public school governance works and the responsibilities of the board in order “to continue the betterment of Kokomo Schools.”
After high school, Emry attended Indiana University and has worked in the IT industry for 30 years, 24 of those in various leadership positions. His wife, Lisa Emry, has served on the Kokomo School Education Foundation board for the past five years, and his daughter, Lydia Emry, is a junior at Kokomo High School.
Emry has served on the Central Middle School PTA and said his role now on the board will allow him to benefit the school district, including the students and the community, in a greater capacity.
State funding, he said, was one of the most significant issues that the board and the administration faces. Kokomo School Corp. receives less funding per student than a decade ago, he said.
“This has created a very difficult set of conditions for board members and school leaders who must utilize limited funds in ways that most benefit our students. As a board member, one of the biggest challenges will be trying to allocate financial resources to the greatest priorities, to educate our community on the need for increased public school funding, and to advocate with state elected leaders for increased school funding,” he said.
Emry touted the quality of the Kokomo school system and the variety that is offered, from early childhood education and STEM-centered education to international schools and arts-integrated education. He said the increased programs for “exceptional” students, such as high ability and those with autism, also are beneficial, as well as the "new and innovative" programs for career certifications.
“In my opinion, it is of the utmost importance that we maintain, or further, the perpetuation of these programs at Kokomo Schools,” he said.
As a parent, he said he’s interested in the quality and diversity of the education the community’s children are receiving, and he wishes to explore how Kokomo Schools can better meet the skills required by the workforce in the community.
Emry will begin serving on April 1.