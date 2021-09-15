New Host paintings part of statewide collection

Patti Host debuted two new paintings Friday, Sept. 10, in the Howard County Circuit Courtroom.
The paintings show the first two courthouses in the county and will become part of the the Indiana State Bar Association (ISBA) Courthouse Art Collection.
The original courthouse was a log cabin, covered by clapboard, built in 1845 when the county was still known as Richardville. The Victorian courthouse began use in 1870.
Host worked with the Howard County Historical society to make sure the details in the paintings were accurate.
The ISBA is in the process of collecting art representing courthouses from all 92 Indiana counties. Currently more than 70 pictures have been completed and range from the work of high school students to professional artists. Among the styles seen in the collection are impressionistic, photorealistic, and pastel. ISBA began collecting the artwork a decade ago.
The artwork will eventually be on display to the public in the future Indiana Judicial Building in Indianapolis.