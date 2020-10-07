The Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation launched a new grant program to provide additional resources to Kokomo School Corporation teachers as these educators adapt to new circumstances this school year.

The Rapid Response Grants offer educators a maximum of $250 for use in purchasing supplements for classroom instruction. The grants are not competitive and are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Twenty grants were made available Sept. 21.

Education Foundation officials are processing, and distributing, submitted grant applications rapidly to make resources available to teachers quickly. During the first week of the grant program, the Education Foundation awarded six grants to Kokomo Schools teachers.

Kokomo High School teacher Sarah Hemmerich received a $250 Rapid Response Grant to purchase fitness tracking watches, which will help her virtual Health and Physical Education students track their cardiovascular activity at home.

Boulevard STEM Elementary School first-grade teacher Katelyn French plans to use her $145 Rapid Response Grant to purchase scoop chairs, which will provide her students with flexible seating options to maximize social distancing in the classroom.

Kokomo High School teacher Amanda Marvin received a $250 Rapid Response Grant to improve her journalism class. The grant will be used to help move the Red & Blue newspaper to an online format.

“With the new online format, my newspaper staff will be able to collaborate with the KATV staff,” Marvin said. “The two groups of students will work together to produce news packages with stories, photos, and videos for the online newspaper. Additionally, if we must move to remote learning, my students will be able to continue producing news for the students and faculty at Kokomo High School.”

Kokomo Schools Education Foundation Executive Director Joe Dunbar said it was impressed with the grant applications.

“We hope educators continue to take advantage of this special grant program," he said.

The Rapid Response Grants for Kokomo Schools teachers are being provided in addition to the two annual cycles of Mini-Grants (one in the fall semester and one in the spring semester). The competitive Mini-Grants provide Kokomo Schools teachers as much as $1,000 per recipient to help fund creative classroom projects.

Community members who wish to make donations to the Rapid Response Grant fund or the Mini-Grants fund may do so online at https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/CommunityFoundationofHoward/OnlineDonation.html

In the fund box, please select CF Howard. Then in the comments section, indicate either Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation – Rapid Response Grants or Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation – Mini-Grants.

Donations also may be mailed to 1500 S. Washington St., Kokomo, IN 46902 (Attn. Debbie Vawter). Checks should be made payable to the Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation. Please include a note that indicates which fund you would like your donation to be directed to, such as the Rapid Response Grants Fund or the Mini-Grants Fund.