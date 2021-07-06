New entertainment company seeks local talent

A new entertainment and production company is looking to leverage talent in Kokomo to put on an array of performances for the community, from plays and concerts to creating films and music videos.

The company, O Entertainments & Productions, is the brainchild of Earvin Owensby who recently moved to Kokomo from Indianapolis to be closer to family. Now in the City of Firsts, he wants to play a role in making it a mecca of the arts.

“I’m hoping it’ll bring attention to Kokomo of family-oriented fun for music and entertainment. I’m hoping to bring awareness to Kokomo as a place you can go and bring your family to, such as comedy shows, and that businesses here can sponsor some of these events,” he said.

Owensby said he grew up in a big family of musicians and singers and always wanted “to do something to advance music and filmmaking.” He said he’s always been intrigued by the production world and, about four years ago, tried his hand at scriptwriting and working on projects producing films. He’s now hoping to grow that by putting local talent on the stage and behind the camera.

While Owensby doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar location yet, he has his eye on some spots, and he hopes one soon will become the home of O Entertainments & Production.

Currently, he’s working on a biblical film project called “One Touch,” and in the fall he plans to put on a citywide post-COVID concert and is looking for musicians of all genres to perform. He also hopes to bring the red-carpet experience to Kokomo by putting on movie premieres from independent filmmakers.

“What we’re hoping to do is bring more events for the community, such as stage performing arts, plays, as well as concerts,” he said.

For more information and to watch trailers from O Entertainments, visit o-entertainments.com. Those who are interested in being a part of O Entertainments and Productions can contact Owensby at oeandproductions@gmail.com. He’s seeking actors, musicians, comedians, singers, and writers.