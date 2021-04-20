Nearly New Shop celebrates 60 years

Six decades ago, a group of women started a consignment shop to raise money to put in a new kitchen at their church, and their charitable efforts have lasted long beyond hitting that initial goal.

The Nearly New Shop, located at 111 W. Defenbaugh St., is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month, and it’s become a gift to the community that keeps on giving. Each year, half of the shop’s profit is donated back to First Congregational Church, which in turn is donated to area nonprofits and charities.

“It’s really worked well, and really I think it is a service to the community,” said volunteer Marcia Grant. “It makes an impact, and I tell you, in addition to the money, it’s the relationships that we have with our customers. Several of them will say, ‘Oh, I came here with my grandmother when I was little and my mother.’ It’s a real friendly, loving place to come, and we know most of their names.”

The shop got its start in April 1961 after a group of women from First Congregational Church came up with the idea to start a thrift shop to help pay for a new state-of-the-art kitchen for the church. The Nearly New Shop opened at 305 S. Main St.

A woman named Norma Cutler from the Ladies’ Guild was credited with the initial idea.

“She put her energy and inspiration to work and came up with this shop idea,” said Grant.

The goal to fund raise for the new kitchen was met fairly early on, but the shop continued with the goal of raising money to help organizations in the community that needed it. In 1967, Cutler retired from the shop – which was and continues to be entirely volunteer-run – in 1967, and a woman named Eva Kruggel took it over.

Kruggel was said to have been “a real blessing during the shop’s transition.”

“We’ve had several transitions, but she was a sweet lady. There are so many women that it would be impossible to name, and it’s just been a labor of love,” said Grant.

Over its six decades, the Nearly New Shop has been in four locations. After the Main Street location, the shop moved to the corner of Monroe and Webster streets in 1971 and then to the corner of Jefferson and Washington streets in 1975 before moving to its current location, which it’s been at for 45 years now.

Eventually, the church bought the building, and volunteers maintain it.

The Nearly New Shop has more than 1,000 consignees, and they received half of the profit from their items when they’re sold. If the items aren’t sold within 60 days, they’re donated to the Kokomo Rescue Mission and Coordinated Assistance Ministries. Before the pandemic, clothes were donated to the Magic Closet at Kokomo High School and Kokomo Urban Outreach as well, Grant said.

The other half of the money from items that are sold is donated to the church’s service committee funds, which typically amounts to about $15,000 annually. Beneficiaries have included Bridges Outreach, Valley of Grace, YMCA, Acacia Academy, Boy Scouts, Bona Vista Programs, Kokomo Park Band, Equiventure, Gilead House, and more.

The funds also are used to pack Thanksgiving baskets each year to give away to those in need.

It takes 19 salespeople and 12 people in the processing and merchandising department each week working in three-hour shifts to keep the Nearly New Shop running.

The longevity of the shop, Grant said, goes back to the dedicated volunteers and loyal customers.

“It’s the volunteers, and it’s a place for people to bring their clothes,” Grant said. “I think it’s a real accomplishment, and we’re very proud of it. I love talking about the Nearly New.”

The Nearly New Shop is open from 10 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday.