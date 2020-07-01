Navy veteran works as aerographer’s mate

After enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1978 right out of high school, Deb Rahe spent a lot of time paying attention to the sky.

Rahe attended boot camp in Orlando, Fla., and was sent to her first assignment at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach where she did yeoman work in the ready room with pilots. Soon after, she earned a top secret clearance in communications for the pilots and for the squadron.

“Because I had top-secret clearance, I would get their communications ready for their missions they had to do every single day,” she said.

She was in the VC-2 squadron, which towed targets for other squadrons to practice on. While there, Rahe worked one-on-one with the pilots and had the opportunity to take a flight physiology class that earned her a backseat clearance to fly in jets with the pilots.

“They let me steer every now and then, and it was pretty exciting. I never once got sick but came pretty close,” she said.

Rahe left Naval Air Station Oceana in November 1979, and by that time she had decided what she wanted to do as an occupation in the military. She wanted to become a pilot herself, but her vision proved to be a hindrance. She was denied.

Her backup plan was to become an aerographer’s mate, or “weather guesser” as she said they often were called. Being from the Midwest, she said she always loved thunderstorms and was interested in the weather. She was sent to Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois where training was conducted for all branches of the military. There, she was promoted to a red rope – the highest leadership position a student could hold while still in technical school.

“I started out as a yellow, and I went to a red rope. I was the senior student leader, mainly because I’d already had a year-and-a-half in. Most people were right out of boot camp,” she said.

In those days, aerographers plotted maps using data from other weather sources to determine weather conditions and weather patterns. Now, it’s all done by computer.

“In those days, we relied on a lot of pencils, a lot of symbols,” Rahe said.

After training, she was transferred Norfolk, Va., to a National Emergency Operations Center where she worked as an aerographer’s mate, and she also spent time working in Monterrey, Calif. One of her main responsibilities as an aerographer’s mate was to run the TV camera while her commanding officer gave the daily weather broadcast that would go out to the ships in the area. The reports would come in handy especially for the ships during heavy storms as the captains could reroute their plans so their ships wouldn’t sustain damage.

Working in weather, Rahe and her coworkers had access to satellite imaging, and she was able to watch Mount St. Helens erupt in 1980 in real-time.

“That was kind of crazy. Nowadays, you see that stuff instantly. It’s on Facebook and everything, but back in those days, it wasn’t like that. We didn’t know what it was at first, and then of course we were informed,” she said.

Another incident that year that Rahe said she always would remember was when a coworker went missing. He was learning how to fly a plane when his aircraft went down. He was heading over the Pacific Ocean, but according to the radar, he did hit land.

“We did a lot of search and rescue, but we never found him. That was sad, very sad,” Rahe said. “In Monterrey and the Big Sur area, there’s mountains and everything. That was terrible.”

After four years, Rahe got out of the Navy, but her husband, with whom she had two children, continued. She stayed with the military as a dependent wife until her husband retired in 1999. Over those years, she enjoyed living on different bases, especially in Alaska.

Today, Rahe works at the Howard County Veterans Service Office. She said she was thankful for her time in the military.

“It really inspired me with self-esteem, self-assurance but not in a cocky way. You know how to be strong and do for your fellow man because, still to this day, I take pride in saying I served my country,” Rahe said.