Navy veteran worked as flight deck troubleshooter during Vietnam War

When Dave Capshaw requested to go to Vietnam while serving in the Navy, he didn’t get sent. But when he didn’t want to go – after he’d already started a family – he was sent.

Capshaw enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 27, 1968, at age 18, saying it was the better option for him since the other option was to work in skilled trades at Delco. With the Navy, he’d get guaranteed schooling, and, besides, all of his friends were serving.

The veteran began boot camp in San Diego, and he said he’d always remember flying in.

“My stomach dropped because you fly in over the mountain, and you drop down immediately. It’s like the whole plane quits, and then it throttles up. You look out the window, and you see the Marine Corps Recruit Depot out the window and the Navy on the other side,” he said.

The first few days were intense. He wasn’t used to being jarred awake at 4:30 in the morning by a 55-gallon trashcan hitting the floor. But, overall, he said boot camp was more mental than physical.

Afterward, he went to Jacksonville, Fla., for six months to attend the United States Naval Academy. At that time, he “wasn’t very bright” and volunteered to go to Vietnam because all of his friends were serving in Vietnam in different branches of the military. At that time, there weren’t any openings for his classification, so he was sent to the Naval Air Station North Island off the coast of California.

He trained as a flight deck troubleshooter, and he was responsible for pilots’ flight operations when they were launching from the ship. He was responsible for any electrical issues and had the authority to refuse a launch or give them the go-ahead.

Soon, there was a place for him in Vietnam, and Capshaw’s earlier wishes were granted – only this time he was content working off of the coast of California. He was now 22, and he had gotten married, had one child, and he had another on the way. Despite it, his squadron was deployed to Vietnam.

Capshaw said his family wasn’t happy with his orders, and he never admitted that he’d once asked for what he now was getting.

“They weren’t happy when I got orders to go, but they didn’t know that when I first originally volunteered to go I wanted to. Then when they sent me I didn’t want to go because by then I had a family,” he said. “So when I wanted to go, they didn’t send me, and when I didn’t want to go, they sent me.”

In 1972, Capshaw worked on the USS Ticonderoga (CV-14), an aircraft carrier that was very active during the Vietnam War, earning three Navy Unit Commendations, one Meritorious Unit Commendation, and 12 battle stars.

Being stationed on a carrier in the Tonkin Gulf off the coast of Vietnam was nearly the same as being stationed off the coast of California. The only difference, Capshaw said, was that he could hear and feel the B52 bombings that were going on in Vietnam. The feeling, he said, was indescribable.

“It’s hard to put into words. I was safe, but all my friends that I grew up with that were there, I worried about them,” he said.

Despite being a ways away from the bombings, the carrier wasn’t spared from tragedy, though. Capshaw lost several men in his unit due to accidents on the flight deck and other shipboard accidents. The flight deck, he said, was very dangerous.

Capshaw’s shift was from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week, and he was in charge of the aviation electric shop. He had good relationships with all of the pilots, he said. So when tragedy struck, it was even harder. The Navy veteran remembered one accident in particular.

One night, a plane captain was trying to chain his propeller-driven aircraft to the flight deck. He reached down to hook the plane tie onto the deck, and he reached into the propeller arc.

“It just drug him down like a meat grinder and chewed him up,” he said. “Anybody that was affected by an accident like that would either lose a limb or be dead. That’s the one that rung home the most because the plane involved was white, and you can imagine the chunks of meat and the blood spread everywhere. But we had it easy compared to the guys on the ground.”

Capshaw said it was hard to come up with any good memories being on the ship. He remembered feeling homesick most of the time and always was eager to receive letters from his family. Still, he didn’t receive a letter unless he wrote a letter, and he said that even was hard to do because “every day is the same as yesterday and tomorrow.”

“To be honest with you, there were no good memories. It was just a job,” he said. “ … There’s nothing worse than being gone on Christmas and Easter, and you’re away from your family by yourself. Many people in the military have experienced this, but it’s probably the lowest part of your military career, missing your family on holidays.”

Through his time in the service, he was on board five different carriers, but he spent the bulk of his time on the Ticonderoga.

Capshaw’s service ended on Aug. 26, 1972, and he was able to reunite with his family. Ticonderoga was decommissioned the next year, in 1973, and sold for scrap in 1975.

Exactly one week after returning home, Capshaw was working at then-Chrysler. He worked there for 10 months before taking a job with the Kokomo Fire Department. He worked there 20 years to the day.

Now, Capshaw is the interim state commander for the VFW, and starting June 24, he will be the state commander for the following year. Capshaw marks the first person from Kokomo to serve as state commander.

Looking back, the Navy veteran said he was grateful for his time with the military.

“It probably saved my life because when you’re younger, you make some poor choices. Being in the structured environment of the military, you didn’t have those stressors or decisions to make. You weren’t pressured by your environment,” Capshaw said.