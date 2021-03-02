Narrow Gate Horse Ranch purchases new land

A local nonprofit that mentors at-risk youth has new ground to graze on, thanks to a successful fund raiser.

Last November, Narrow Gate Horse Ranch launched a capital campaign with a $50,000 matching grant to help purchase a 20-acre plot of land in Kokomo, and the full match was reached. Susan Zody, founder of the four-year-old nonprofit, said she was grateful to all the donors and that the new land will allow the nonprofit to continue to grow and work with more youth.

“Our long-term goal is to be open year-round and have an indoor arena where we can have some heat … We have so many kids that just can benefit from this, and we hope to expand what we’re doing so we can reach them,” said Zody.

Part of what made the campaign successful, Zody said, was that she and other volunteers with the nonprofit held a “share-a-thon” on WFRN radio station where, for four hours a day, three days a week, they told stories about what exactly Narrow Gate Horse Ranch was, how it helps youth, and why it works.

The biggest challenge she’s found as the founder of the nonprofit is that many people don’t understand, to this day, what it is.

“People need to understand what we’re doing. They just don’t quite get it. It’s very different than what most people have heard of. If they do know about therapeutic horse ranches, they think of the types where it’s more with kids with mental, physical, and autistic issues. And that’s not what we’re doing,” she said.

Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, rather, works with at-risk youth and helps to keep them from “falling through the cracks,” she said.

Over the last four years, around 200 area youth have attended Narrow Gate Horse Ranch where they earn their way to riding the horses by taking part in various activities, helping with chores, and learning how to care for the horses. Equine-assisted learning, she said, takes the pressure off of the youth as it’s not just them as the focus — it’s them and their horse.

At the ranch, Zody said youth typically become attached to a horse, which provides them “unconditional love,” and they also end up forming close relationships with at least one of the facilitators. Relationships like that, she said, are oftentimes rare for at-risk youth.

Youth are voluntarily brought to the facility by the Howard County Probation Department, Kinsey Youth Center, the Kokomo Housing Authority’s homework club, and others who attend through word of mouth.

When Zody started the nonprofit, she was permitted to use a 65-acre property that was owned by Dr. Michelle Haendiges with the caveat that Haendiges planned to eventually sell the land. The land went up for sale last year, and Zody began looking for a different home for the nonprofit.

That land was found and now has been purchased. There’s a lot of work yet to be done on it, though, as it doesn’t have any of the buildings or fencing like the previous property did. Before the nonprofit can get back to work with youth there, a portion of that work has to be completed. First, a fence will be installed around the perimeter, and Zody said at least four paddocks are needed for the horses.

There’s also an old home on the property that essentially will be gutted and will house a volunteer who will remain on-site to care for the horses. The next step is to get an indoor arena that will allow the nonprofit to work with youth year-round, though Zody said that will be down the road. In the meantime, the work will be done with the youth outdoors.

Zody is hoping the fencing and paddocks will be completed in time for sessions to resume by this summer.

With much work still to be done, donations continue to be needed. Donations can be made online at narrowgatehorseranch.com or by mailing a check to Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, 13205 S. 200 W., Kokomo 46901. Zody hopes to do another radio “share-a-thon” in the future. She encouraged those interested in learning more about the work the nonprofit does to look for details about the share-a-thon on the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch Facebook page.