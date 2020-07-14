Narrow Gate Horse Ranch builds relationships with children in poverty

For the past four years, Narrow Gate Horse Ranch has been working with the community’s children who live in poverty, and the nonprofit’s founder said the work that’s been done has been "transformational."

Through equine-facilitated learning, children and teenagers do more than ride horses at Narrow Gate Horse Ranch. According to Susan Zody, the founder, they find hope, begin to see futures for themselves, and are shown love, sometimes for the first time.

“[The ranch] is being used for something to help kids that are just living in situations that most middle-class Americans don’t have any clue about,” said Zody. “I’ll be honest. I look at the TV now, and these riots that are going on in the big cities — I’ve said it many times — I’ve said, ‘That’s just these kids that we work with all grown up, but nobody ever spoke into their life. Nobody ever gave them hope. Nobody else showed them that there’s a different way.’”

Over the last four years, around 200 area youth have attended Narrow Gate Horse Ranch. Over 12 weeks, the participants earn their way to riding the horses by taking part in various activities, helping with chores, and learning how to care for the horses.

Youth are voluntarily brought to the facility by the Howard County Probation Department, Kinsey Youth Center, The Crossing, the Kokomo Housing Authority’s homework club, and others who attend through word of mouth.

Zody said many of the youth come in “hardened,” and as the weeks progress, they begin to open up.

“The kids we see are the kids that a lot of them don’t even go to the other programs that are available. They’re that hardened, but there’s something about a horse that intrigues them. So they come. They don’t really know what they’re getting into. They just want to be with a horse,” she said.

One of the lessons Zody teaches the youth is about goals. Zody said when she asks the students to come up with one goal in life, the majority of them always are stumped.

“They sit there with their chin on their hand, and they can’t give you one thing. They really have nothing to look forward to. I mean, we’ve had a few of them, they’re suicidal. They really don’t even care. They’ve said they don’t want to live their lives, are that miserable. And there are 5,000 in Howard County below poverty level,” Zody said.

Stephen Nichols, a master’s level counseling student, attended training at Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, and he said he said he has been able to see the impact it has on the participants.

In traditional therapy, Nichols said it’s often difficult to get youth to open up, but equine-facilitated learning takes a lot of the pressure off of the youth.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“There’s so many times when you’ll see a kid who it takes a while for them to open up in therapy, but when they’re around a horse, the horse is a great conduit for a child to open up,” he said. “They can say, ‘You know, the horse seems to be feeling this way. How do you feel?’ And it’s just very visible … The facilitator can look at the horse’s behavior and get a good gauge on the person as a client that they’re working with. There are several benefits, and one is, through the horse, they can open up a bit better. They don’t feel like they’re necessarily the center of attention.”

Despite finding success with the youth, Zody said many people still don’t understand the concept of Narrow Gate Horse Ranch. Part of that is because equine-assisted learning still is a newer concept, but another part, she said, is because the community as a whole doesn’t understand poverty.

“My biggest thing is people don’t truly understand how bad it is and how extensive it is right here in Kokomo. They just don’t see it because we whitewash it, and we don’t have relationships with them. Social workers, probation officers, police officers, they do, but it’s not a relationship because you want to have a relationship. It’s a relationship because they have to, so it’s different,” she said.

At the ranch, Zody said youth typically become attached to a horse, which provides them “unconditional love,” and they also end up forming close relationships with at least one of the facilitators.

As those bonds form, Zody said the youth begin to see value in themselves.

“I’ve seen it over and over and over again. There truly is no one in a lot of these kids’ lives who truly do love them and care about them. Middle-class America, we’re all about wanting the best for our kids. We want them to do well. We want them to get a good education, but they have nobody. And so to me, the horse ranch is that person or that group of people for them,” she said. “It speaks hope into their lives.”

Over the last year, Zody said the ranch has taken off even more. It has served as a learning center for IU Kokomo students and Kokomo Area Career Center students. It received a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County to pay for training, and more facilitators than ever, Zody said, have been getting involved.

However, the ranch’s future is uncertain. Zody was permitted to use the land four years ago to start the nonprofit, but there was always the possibility that the owner of the land would put it up for sale. That happened early this month when the 65-acre property was listed nationally for $1.79 million. The owner agreed to sell it to Zody for $1.5 million, but that number is unattainable without community support, Zody said.

She hopes to either find generous donors “who have a heart” for the ranch or a different location to use.

“It sure has thrown us into a whirlwind,” Zody said. “I’ve contacted some people, but do you know who has $1.5 million? How I look at it is if it’s supposed to continue – it is faith-based – if God wants us to continue, He will provide.”

A fall session still is slated to start in August, and those interested in participating can visit narrowgatehorseranch.com/participate and fill out the release form. Donations also can be made online or by mailing a check to 13205 S. 200 W., Kokomo, 46901.